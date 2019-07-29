Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest racist fear-mongering campaign is going to fall flat — here’s why

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was largely based on fear. He regularly brought attention to the threat of terrorism and crime. But leading up to 2020, the President does not have the best material.

Writing in the Atlantic, Peter Beinart points out that the lead up to 2016 was marked by tragic events such as a mass shooting by a Muslim couple in San Bernardino. But while incidents of mass violence continue to occur with shocking frequency, the perpetrators aren’t part of the demographics Trump has historically vilified, like Muslims and Latino immigrants.

Which leaves him increasingly having to manufacture new fears — but the strategy has had diminishing returns.

Take his attacks on the Squad, the four junior lawmakers and women of color. The president is trying to scare his constituents with four young, junior lawmakers.

“Now Trump has shifted his target from Central American asylum seekers to black, Latino, and Palestinian members of Congress,” Beinart writes. “It’s not hard to grasp his strategy: He wants to make Omar, Tlaib, and Ocasio-Cortez, who are less popular than other prominent Democrats, the face of their party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s also making them symbols of a demographic shift that agitates and mobilizes his base,” he continues.

“A 2016 study by political scientists at the University of California at Santa Barbara and Stanford found that telling white Americans that whites would become a racial minority in the United States by 2042 made some of them more likely to vote for Trump.”

“But while “the squad” isn’t especially popular among voters, most Americans also dislike Trump’s attacks on these congresswomen. His racist jabs don’t appear to have boosted his approval ratings at all,” Beinart says.

ADVERTISEMENT

His bullying younger members of Congress doesn’t appear to be succeeding. Here’s why: “One reason may be that Trump is so clearly the aggressor. After San Bernardino, Orlando, and Dallas, he couched his authoritarian and bigoted statements as a response to violence. Now his foils are people of color who are merely opposing his agenda in Congress.”

Beinart concludes that President Trump is nevertheless likely to continue upping his attacks.

“Given Trump’s success in 2016, it’s no surprise that he keeps trying to link Ilhan Omar to al-Qaeda. Politically, he needs to depict Muslims and people of color as not just wrong, but terrifying. Don’t be surprised if he invents more terrorist attacks between now and Election Day.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest racist fear-mongering campaign is going to fall flat — here’s why

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was largely based on fear. He regularly brought attention to the threat of terrorism and crime. But leading up to 2020, the President does not have the best material.

Writing in the Atlantic, Peter Beinart points out that the lead up to 2016 was marked by tragic events such as a mass shooting by a Muslim couple in San Bernardino. But while incidents of mass violence continue to occur with shocking frequency, the perpetrators aren't part of the demographics Trump has historically vilified, like Muslims and Latino immigrants.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Dilbert cartoonist shredded for ‘really cynical’ plan to profit from mass shootings

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

"Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams this week encouraged survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to share their stories by using his WhenHub mobile app to get paid for interviews about their experience -- all while Adams himself gets a 20 percent cut.

The Daily Beast reports that Adams on Monday hosted a Periscope video in which he defended his promotion of the app to shooting survivors and admitted "that his cut of any payments would have been 20 percent" had any of the survivors actually chose to make money from his app.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Elijah Cummings once comforted a dying stranger — while Trump boasted about ignoring a bleeding guest at Mar-A-Lago

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump aren't very much alike, and their differences have come into sharper relief as the U.S. president hurls racist attacks at the Maryland Democrat and the city of Baltimore that he represents in Congress.

But two stories involving the two men, coincidentally first revealed in mid-2008, highlight the personal contrasts between the veteran lawmaker and the real estate developer-turned-reality TV star-turned president.

Cummings stopped at a gas station in Catonsville, Maryland, on Mother's Day 2008, just moments after a father-to-be was stabbed during a robbery while taking his expectant wife to the hospital to deliver their son.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image