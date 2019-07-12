Trump’s pick for acting labor secretary was a sweatshops lobbyist
Terms like “unchecked slave labor” and “indentured workers” will forever be tied to Patrick Pizzella’s history.
President Donald Trump made two announcements Friday. The first, that his embattled Secretary of Labor was resigning amid outrage over having given accused child rapist and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, now a registered sex offender, a sweetheart plea deal.
The second announcement has receive little notice. Trump named Secretary Alex Acosta’s replacement. Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella will become Acting Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.
“He’s a good man, highly recommended by Alex,” President Trump said of Pizzella Friday.
Pizzella, which few know, has a long history, going back to the late 1990’s, of being a lobbyist for sweatshops, and, as Mother Jones reported, advocating to advance an economy of “indentured workers.”
In August of 2017 Mother Jones reported “Trump’s Pick to Run the Labor Department Promoted Sweatshops on Remote US Islands.”
Just to be perfectly clear, the Secretary of Labor – Acting or otherwise – and the Dept. of Labor, are tasked with protecting workers and enforcing the laws that protect workers. Nowhere does it say the Secretary of Labor and the Labor Dept. are supposed to advocate for sweatshop working conditions and for indenturing workers.
It’s a lengthy exposé, but Mother Jones makes clear what Pizzella was doing.
“Patrick Pizzella worked with Jack Abramoff to organize congressional junkets” and “helped lead a public relations campaign to rebrand the islands as a paragon of free-market principles. Between 1996 and 2000, emails and billing records reviewed by Mother Jonesshow that Pizzella and colleagues organized all-expenses-paid trips to the islands for more than 100 members of Congress, their staffers, and conservative thought leaders. When they got back, Pizzella helped them convince colleagues that the Northern Mariana Islands were, as his old boss Abramoff liked to put it, a ‘laboratory of liberty.’ ”
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights in 2017 released a letter opposing Pizzella as Deputy Labor Secretary.
“Pizzella worked closely with Jack Abramoff to lobby for policies on the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands that essentially allowed for unchecked slave labor to be performed with the imprimatur of the ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ label on goods and clothing.”
Former Obama-era DOJ speechwriter:
Labor Pick #1: Alleged wife-beater
Labor Pick #2: Alleged child rapist protector
Labor Pick #3: Sweatshop enthusiast https://t.co/BsqLi5PzZC
— Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) July 12, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
US House votes to curb Trump powers to start Iran war
The US House of Representatives voted Friday to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing toward a needless war.
The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defense or explicitly approved by Congress.
But a similar measure failed in the Senate, where Trump's Republican Party holds the majority. The two chambers will have to negotiate over the language as they finalize the defense bill.
Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the United States was fed up with war.
Breaking Banner
Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer
Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.
In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.
"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”
Lee was shocked.
The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.
Powerful and emotional testimony from Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on family separation and child imprisonment
Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.
Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government.
In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the "incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country."