Trump’s problems are far from over as Dems move closer to grilling his White House counsel on obstruction: John Dean
Democrats have emerged from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony with cause to pursue even more hearings with people at the heart of President Donald Trump’s Russia scandal.
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” John Dean said one of the next person to be compelled to testify will likely be former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was central to one of the episodes of potential obstruction of justice, and who has so far refused the House’s directive to speak with key committees.
“John Dean, we’re almost out of time, but final word,” said anchor Alisyn Camerota. “You think the next thing we see is the court compelling Don McGahn to testify?”
“I do,” said Dean, who served as White House Counsel to President Richard Nixon and took a plea bargain for his cooperation in Watergate. “I don’t think the courts are necessarily a friendly forum for the committee. They tend to stay out of political disputes and try to let Congress and the executive branch work that out. However, when they find it necessary, they do step in. And this total defiance of subpoenas is just extraordinary. And I think the courts won’t like that.”
“For example, during Watergate they — the Senate and the House never got the Nixon tapes,” added Dean. “They only got them through the prosecutor. So they weren’t particularly helpful during Watergate.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
CNN hosts scorch Mueller’s GOP questioners as nothing more than ‘Fox News talking-point puppets’
In a segment on CNN's "New Day, hosts John Berman, Alisyn Camerota and fact-check expert John Avlon hammered Republicans who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday as being nothing more than "Fox News talking points" puppets who had spent their time mouthing questions fed to them by Sean Hannity.
In a series of clips shared by Avlon, GOP lawmakers from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) were busted for asking questions that had nothing to do with Russian collusion in the 2016 elections, instead spouting lunatic conspiracy theories that are regularly featured on Hannity's show.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys conservative ex-prosecutor for implying Trump is right to attack the press for covering Russia
On Wednesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo clashed with Robert Ray, the former independent counsel who took over from Ken Starr, over President Donald Trump's reaction to the Russia investigation — a conversation which grew heated when Ray suggested that Trump's attacks on the press were justified.
"Chris, it's human," said Ray.
"Everything is fake unless he likes it," said Cuomo sarcastically.
"Go back to George W. Bush," said Ray. "You don't think he suffered under the reality of the fact that the Democrats were essentially saying that it was a stolen election by the Supreme Court of the United States?"
CNN
Pelosi is warming up to the idea of impeachment behind closed doors: report
On Wednesday, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash reported that though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still publicly downplaying the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump, she is considering the idea more seriously behind closed doors.
"The speaker had a meeting ... there was a robust discussion about impeachment, with member after member pressing the leadership, what next? What are we going to do now?" said Bash. "What was interesting, according to our sources, is that although the speaker said we're not there yet, she and the Judiciary Chairman [Jerrold Nadler] welcomed questions and talked in a more detailed way about the potential process going forward."