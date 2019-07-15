Trump’s racism ‘fundamentally disqualifies him to be president’: Former White House lawyer

The former acting solicitor general of the United States explained on MSNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump’s racism “fundamentally disqualifies him to be president.”

Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I think the reason why you get these comments creating such resonance in the country is because of the personal dimension. I think — I don’t talk personally on your show much, but I think anyone who has brown skin hears these comments all the time,” Katyal explained. For me it started when I was 3 years old when my mom was pulling out of the car, pulling out of the driveway and someone knocked on her door and said, ‘go back to your country.'”

“You have a memory of this in your life?” Melber asked.

“It was my first memory at 3 years old,” he replied. “But I think this is different, because this is, of course, not some random on the street, this is the president of the United States doing this and taking comfort, like in that clip, by saying, well, lots of people think what I’m saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s not a defense. That fundamentally disqualifies him to be the president of the United States,” he concluded. “He is such at war with our constitutional values.”

“It’s fundamentally inconsistent with what it means to be an American,” he added.

Watch: