Trump’s racist tweets hurt him with most voters — but helped him with Republicans: polls

Polls are now in on President Donald Trump’s vicious, racist attacks the four Democratic congresswomen of color referred to as “the Squad.” And the new numbers, while bad for Trump, give insight into why he is so eager to keep the issue going.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey shows that while Trump’s approval stands at a dismal 41 percent, and went down with Democrats and independents, it actually went up 4 points among Republican voters, to 72 percent.

A separate USA TODAY/Ipsos poll found that of the Americans who were aware of the controversy, 68 percent found Trump’s behavior offensive — but 57 percent of Republicans said they agreed with him.