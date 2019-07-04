Trump’s snoozefest speech sounded like it was written by an Artificial Intelligence bot: analyst

President Donald Trump delivered a relatively nonpolitical speech for the first time in his political career. Unfortunately for him, however, viewers found it dull. Meanwhile, viewers at home couldn’t help but notice that attendees seemed confused about when they should applaud.

People don’t even know when to clap. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 4, 2019

libs + critics: TRUMP'S SPEECH IS GOING TO BE SO PARTISAN AND MEAN AND BIASED AND UNAMERICAN *Trump gives a calm, normal, measured speech* THIS IS SO SO BORING OMG SNOOZE — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) July 4, 2019

President Trump's #FourthofJuly speech is all over the place. Kitschy mix of jumbled historical narrative orated by Trump coupled with military optics interspersed by USA chants. Compared to other Trump speeches, it is not racist or derogatory yet, just very weird and boring. pic.twitter.com/uOzfh5d7HM — Michael Knigge (@kniggem) July 4, 2019

A cheesy, arrogant speech with Trump as MC.

A Soviet area-style music.

A cheap flyover.

The rain. Boring and embarrassing.#TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/PnJtU6984i — J.N. PAQUET 🖊️ (@jnpaquet) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, CNN and Cspan are airing it. It's painfully boring though. I wonder how much it cost to get a B2 bomber to flyover the mall. Is our military ready for a war w/ now that Trump diverted its funds to have an ego parade? Imagine if Obama did this. #TrumpParade — Ebony (@EbonyApplePy) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, CNN commentator Ryan Lizza said that the excerpts of Trump’s speech seemed like it was a July Fourth speech written by an artificial intelligence bot. Trump randomly threw in famous Americans from different eras and for different reasons like a game of “famous Americans Mad-libs.”

You can watch Lizza’s comments below: