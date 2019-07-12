Trump’s vacancy list is so ginormous MSNBC anchor can’t even read all the staffing voids

President Donald Trump’s inability to adequately staff his government was brutally dissected on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” on Friday.

“If it’s Friday, another Trump Administration official is out. Add Alex Acosta to the ever-growing list of former cabinet members,” anchor Chuck Todd reported. “Is this any way to run the government?

“Today, the president’s Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta quit amid a barrage of his criticism for that handling of that 2007 plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein — and of course amidst more victims speaking out,” Todd noted.

The host put up a scrolling graphic of vacancies but gave up trying to read all the staffing gaps.

Watch: