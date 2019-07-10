Quantcast
Connect with us

UK Ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch quits over Trump row

Published

2 hours ago

on

Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. president’s administration inept.

Memos from Kim Darroch were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating Trump  who launched a stinging Twitter attack on both the envoy and British Prime Minister Theresa May who had given him her full support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Darroch wrote in his resignation letter.

“I want to put an end to that speculation,” he added. “The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

May told parliament after the resignation was announced that she had spoken to Darroch, who was due to leave his post anyway at the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have told him it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position as ambassador to Washington,” she said.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘What’s happening with Michael Flynn?’ Reporter reveals why Trump’s ex-national security adviser is ‘looking at jail’

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

Prosecutors have lost confidence in the testimony of former national security adviser Michael Flynn -- and now he's looking at possible jail time.

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who covered the latest developments in the case against the retired U.S. Army general, explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" how the relationship had soured between Flynn and the prosecutors he agreed to cooperate with as part of a plea agreement.

"Michael Flynn has backed off planned testimony in a federal case against a former business associate," explained co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Flynn was set to be the government's star witness at that trial, which deals with foreign lobbying work, however, the prosecution now suggests in court filings that they do not believe Flynn would tell the truth on the stand. They now believe he is a co-conspirator, rather than a cooperating witness."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump treated outgoing UK ambassador worse than ‘the most evil dictators on the planet’: Ex-Tea Party lawmaker

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the longtime British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, resigned amid leaked cables showing that he criticized President Donald Trump and  the chaos at the White House.

Former Tea Party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a longtime critic of the president's conduct, tweeted his outrage, noting that the ambassador to one of America's closest allies was ultimately treated worse by the administration than notorious despots of hostile foreign powers:

The moral of the story? Always say nice things about Donald Trump and you’ll be fine. I mean, you can be one of the most evil dictators on the planet, but as long as you say nice things about Trump, he’ll embrace you. But criticize him, even if you’re an ally? Forget about it. https://t.co/lYQqbzm6q7

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘That debate won me the election’: Trump credits ‘you’d be in jail’ moment for overcoming Access Hollywood debacle

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump believes his performance in the second presidential debate in 2016 allowed him to overcome the apocalyptic damage from the "Access Hollywood" tape -- and won him the election.

Trump was preparing for that debate on Oct. 7, 2016, when his staffers began leaving the room, one by one, as they received word that a recording had surfaced of him boasting to entertainment news host Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women, according to Politico reporter Tim Alberta's new book, "American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image