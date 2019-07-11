UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson jailed for contempt of court
British far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson was jailed for contempt of court on Thursday, having live-streamed a confrontation with defendants in a criminal trial that was subject to reporting restrictions.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to nine months in jail, minus the time he has already spent in prison, reducing his term to 19 weeks, of which he will serve half before being released.
“Nothing less than a custodial penalty would properly reflect the gravity of the conduct we have identified,” judge Victoria Sharp said at the Old Bailey in London, England’s central criminal court.
“The respondent cannot be given credit for pleading guilty. He has lied about a number of matters and sought to portray himself as the victim of unfairness and oppression.”
Sharp and fellow judge Mark Warby last Friday found Robinson had acted in contempt when broadcasting footage of defendants arriving at Leeds Crown Court in northern England in May 2018.
He live-streamed footage of men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls, while the jury in the second of a series of linked grooming trials was considering its verdicts.
Reporting restrictions postponed the publication of any details until the end of all the cases, in a bid to ensure all defendants received a fair trial.
Robinson, 36, denied any wrongdoing, saying he did not believe he was breaching any reporting restrictions and had only referred to information that was already in the public domain.
Robinson was jailed for 13 months in May 2018 after being found in contempt of court on the day of the broadcast.
He served 10 weeks in prison before being freed after the original finding of contempt was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August.
But the case was then referred back to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who announced in March that it was in the public interest to bring fresh proceedings against Robinson.
“Posting material online that breaches reporting restrictions or risks prejudicing legal proceedings has consequences,” Cox said Thursday after the sentencing.
“I would urge everyone to think carefully about whether their social media posts could amount to contempt of court.”
Scores of Robinson’s supporters had gathered outside the court on Thursday, chanting his name and waving flags. He entered the building wearing a t-shirt saying “convicted of journalism”.
Robinson has 28 days to appeal against his conviction.
CNN
Trump is questioning whether Secretary Alex Acosta did well enough in his press conference: CNN
President Donald Trump hasn't said a word about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta since the press conference about Jeffrey Epstein.
Acosta has been under scrutiny for a "sweetheart" plea deal that allowed Epstein to spend just a few hours a day in prison for 13 months.
Acosta's only goal was to show the president that he was strong enough to fight back against his accusers. While Acosta didn't apologize or admit to doing anything wrong, Trump wasn't pleased with the press conference.
"Now we are being told that while initially, he was pretty favorable with how [Acosta] performed and how he defended himself, he has since become skeptical and is now quizzing people about whether they think his answers were sufficient to essentially make this controversy go away," said CNN's Katlin Collins.
Twitter acknowledges outages affecting some users
Twitter said Thursday some users could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We'll keep you updated on what's happening."
The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.
Users trying to access Twitter saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong."
The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.
US plans Gulf naval escort ops after Iranians menace UK oil tanker
The Pentagon said Thursday it was discussing military escorts for vessels in the Gulf one day after armed Iranian boats threatened a British oil tanker.
The White House's nominee to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said Washington was attempting to put together a coalition "in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping," he said.
"I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
His statement came after London accused Tehran Thursday of deploying three military vessels to "impede the passage" of a 274-meter (899-foot) BP tanker, the British Heritage.