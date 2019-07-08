UN rights chief ‘shocked’ by conditions at US migrant detention centers
The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was “deeply shocked” by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centres, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.
“As a pediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog report released last week warned of “dangerous overcrowding” in multiple detention facilities holding thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the United States. Most of them are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.
On Saturday, the New York Times and The El Paso Times published an article describing a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas as filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothing and packed into disease-ridden cells.
President Donald Trump called the story a “hoax” and said he would take the media to visit the centers.
Democratic lawmakers who recently visited detention facilities reported massive crowding in cells with no running water, where children and adults lacked access to medicines and were deprived of showers for up to two weeks.
Responding to the DHS report, Bachelet said that even detaining children “for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development.
“Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,” added Bachelet, the former president of Chile.
Trump has previously expressed little sympathy for migrants in the facilities.
On Twitter, he wrote: “If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!”
– ‘This should never happen, anywhere’ –
Bachelet called for compassion, stressing that those who find themselves in these facilities “have embarked on perilous journeys with their children in search of protection and dignity and away from violence and hunger.”
“When they finally believe they have arrived in safety, they may find themselves separated from their loved ones and locked in undignified conditions. This should never happen anywhere.”
She noted that states have the right to determine the circumstances surrounding the entry of foreign nationals and acknowledged the complex challenges surrounding migration management, including in Central America.
“But clearly, border management measures must comply with the State?s human rights obligations and should not be based on narrow policies aimed only at detecting, detaining and expeditiously deporting irregular migrants,” she added.
‘Is he involved?’ MSNBC’s Mika asks why Trump’s labor secretary let Jeffrey Epstein off the hook for child rape
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump's secretary of labor might be personally implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein child trafficking case.
Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta signed off on a non-prosecution agreement with Epstein more than a decade ago, when he was a federal prosecutor in South Florida, and that controversial deal that has fallen under new scrutiny following a series of Miami Herald reports -- and now with the arrest this weekend of the 66-year-old financier.
"Justice was not served in that case," said former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah, during an appearance Monday "Morning Joe." "It is a travesty what Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to get away with, that he sexually abused and raped -- himself and allowed others -- so many young girls. That is one of the most serious federal crimes I have ever involved in prosecuting. I mean, we are talking about 10, 15, 20 years in prison, and he got a slap on the wrist."
UN rights chief ‘shocked’ by conditions at US migrant detention centers
The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was "deeply shocked" by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centres, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.
"As a pediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate healthcare or food, and with poor sanitation conditions," the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog report released last week warned of "dangerous overcrowding" in multiple detention facilities holding thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the United States. Most of them are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.
Roberts’ rules: The 2 most important Supreme Court decisions this year were about fair elections and the chief justice
The week before Independence Day, Chief Justice John Roberts gave the United States two extraordinary rulings on the nature of American democracy. Both cases are about fair elections, and both outcomes are all about John Roberts.
The first enshrines the partisan manipulation of voting districts, what’s called “gerrymandering,” as a practice beyond the control of the courts.
The second ruling challenged the Trump administration to speak openly about its views on citizenship and representation. The administration declined and departed the field abruptly on July 2. However, President Trump tweeted the next day that he is “absolutely moving forward” with the census citizenship question, so the controversy will continue.