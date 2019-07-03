‘Uniquely American’ Megan Rapinoe unfazed by Trump spat, will be ready for Sunday’s final
United States attacker Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday batted back accusations that she is unpatriotic, describing herself as “uniquely American” after being blasted by president Donald Trump for her planned White House boycott.
Trump said Rapinoe had disrespected the USA last month in a video in which she said she wouldn’t visit the White House while he was in charge, but the 33-year-old, who has starred in her teams run to the final of the women’s World Cup in France said her protest was part of her effort to “make this country better for everyone”
“I think I’m particularly, uniquely and very deeply American. If you want to talk about the ideals that we stand for and all the songs and the anthem, what we were founded on I think I’m extremely American,” Rapinoe told reporters at a media event in Lyon.
Rapinoe has become one of the faces of this summer’s tournament not just for the match-winning doubles that dragged the Americans to the semi-finals, where they beat England 2-1 on Tuesday, but also because her second brace, against France, came amid a media storm.
The attacker, who has scored five times in France, has become a touchstone for LGBT activists and Trump opponents, but she has also attracted criticism since her comments went viral online.
“I think for the detractors I would have them look hard into what I’m actually saying and the actions I’m doing,” she continued.
“I know I’m not perfect but I think that I stand for honesty and for truth … I feel very fortunate to be in this country — I’d never be able to do this (play football) in many other places — but also that doesn’t mean that it can’t get better and doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t always strive to be better.
“This country was founded on a lot of great ideals but it was also founded on slavery.”
Rapinoe confirmed that she should be ready for Sunday’s final in Lyon after missing the dramatic win over the Lionesses with a right thigh injury. Christen Press, who replaced Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan scored for the US and England’s Steph Houghton missed a late penalty.
On Tuesday, Rapinoe said that she had picked up the knock in the final minutes of the American’s 2-1 quarter-final win over the French at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
“I do expect to be healthy for the final,” she said.
“It was really nothing too serious but with such a short time between the two games (France and England) I just wasn’t able to go, for myself and also for the team it was best to not even try.”
The USA will take on either the Netherlands or Sweden, who were playing on Wednesday, in Sunday’s final.
Breaking Banner
Trump ‘ordered’ DOJ to reverse course and take Census question directly to the Supreme Court: report
President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the Department of Justice to continue fighting to add a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.
Fox 5 NY's Mike Sachs reported the reversal on Wednesday.
"The DOJ reversed course to Judge Hazel, told them that they've been 'ordered' to try to get the citizenship question back on the census and that no final decision has been made yet, but their 'current plan' is to go directly to [the Supreme Court] to bless whatever they decide," Sacks reported.
On Tuesday, the DOJ surrendered on the issue, but then Trump tweeted angrily on the subject.
Breaking Banner
Federal judge demands Trump officials promise in writing that the Census won’t ask citizenship — or else
On Wednesday, a federal judges demanded the President Donald Trump's administration enter into a written agreement that they are not, in fact, planning to put citizenship on the 2020 Census, as previously agreed — or else he will allow civil rights organizations to pursue allegations of discrimination and conspiracy against the administration.
NPR correspondent Hansi Lo Wang reported on Wednesday afternoon that District Judge George Hazel of Maryland has given the administration a deadline of 2pm ET on Friday:
2. If Trump administration does not enter into written agreement to not pursue a #CitizenshipQuestion by Friday 2 p.m. ET hearing, Judge Hazel is ready to move forward with reconsidering recently resurrected discrimination and conspiracy allegations against the question.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon officials are ‘hiding out’ to avoid criticism for Trump’s military-themed Fourth of July rally: report
President Donald Trump's demand for a military extravaganza has put top military officials in an awful position.
"President Trump has described his Fourth of July extravaganza on the National Mall as the “show of a lifetime!” and an unprecedented celebration of American military strength," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The patriotic event, though, is proving to be a problem for the U.S. military’s top brass who must navigate the intense partisan squabbling the event has generated."
"More than any president in modern history, Trump has ignored norms intended to keep the armed forces out of partisan fights," the newspaper noted. "Trump’s July 4 celebration, which he’s calling a 'Salute to America,' has elevated his norm-defying behavior. The celebration will include flyovers by U.S. fighter jets, fireworks, tanks brought in from Fort Benning, Ga., and a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial."