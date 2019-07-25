US, Afghanistan agree to accelerate Afghan peace talks
The United States and Afghanistan said Thursday they have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the conflict in the war-ravaged country.
In a joint statement, Washington and Kabul said the agreement had been reached in a telephone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday.
Ghani had asked for clarifications following President Donald Trump’s remark that the United States could easily win the war in Afghanistan but didn’t “want to kill 10 million people.”
Pompeo assured Ghani that “there has been no change to President Trump’s South Asia strategy, including US commitment to a conditions-based drawdown” of troops, the statement said.
It said Pompeo and Ghani had agreed that “now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan.”
General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Washington’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had been sent to Kabul to “discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace,” the statement said.
Khalilzad is then expected to head to Doha to resume talks with the Taliban.
He has held several meetings with the Islamist militants in the past year, the most recent being on July 9, also in Doha.
But the major hurdle has so far been the Taliban’s refusal to negotiate directly with the Afghan government.
At least 10 people — including several women and a child — were killed and scores more wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season.
The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for the first two blasts, while the Taliban claimed the third. US and Afghan security officials, however, blamed the Taliban for all three explosions.
An asteroid just buzzed past Earth — and we barely noticed in time
A 100-metre-wide asteroid passed just 70,000km from Earth on Thursday, Australian time. It was discovered by the Brazilian SONEAR survey just days ago, and its presence was announced mere hours before it zoomed past our planet. The lack of warning shows how quickly potentially dangerous asteroids can sneak up on us.
Read more:Why dangerous asteroids heading to Earth are so hard to detect
Russia likely targeted elections systems in all 50 states: Senate Intelligence Committee
The Senate Intelligence Committee has released its first major report about Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and they show that Russia's efforts to compromise the United States' election infrastructure may have extended to all 50 states.
As flagged on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Chris Megerian, the Senate Intelligence Committee writes that the Department of Homeland Security found no discernible pattern to the way that Russian intelligence operations targeted elections systems, which the committee says lends "credence to DHS's later assessment that all 50 states probably were scanned."
Even though ‘he’s racist as f*ck’: Black MAGA supporters explain why they still back Trump
CNN did a panel of Pennsylvania voters that included one young Black man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and said that he intended to do so again in 2020 because "business is good." But when it came to the topic of Trump's racist "go back" attacks on congresswomen of color, the young man said it made him feel like he didn't belong in the movement anymore.
He said that most of his like-minded conservative friends have abandoned Trump due to the racism and are now supporting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or former Vice President Joe Biden.