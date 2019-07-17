Quantcast
Connect with us

US House of Representatives kills attempt to impeach Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

The U.S. House of Representatives by a wide margin just voted to not take action on a resolution to consider impeaching President Donald Trump over his racist remarks. The forced vote, which is still ongoing, currently stands at 331 in favor of “tabling,” or putting aside, the motion, and 93 voting against tabling, meaning 93 voting to consider the motion.

The motion was brought by Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has been trying to impeach President Trump.

This is the first time the House has weighed in officially on the issue.

Some who support impeachment voted against the motion, saying it needs to go through proper channels, generally the House Judiciary Committee.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

US House of Representatives kills attempt to impeach Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

The U.S. House of Representatives by a wide margin just voted to not take action on a resolution to consider impeaching President Donald Trump over his racist remarks. The forced vote, which is still ongoing, currently stands at 331 in favor of "tabling," or putting aside, the motion, and 93 voting against tabling, meaning 93 voting to consider the motion.

The motion was brought by Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has been trying to impeach President Trump.

This is the first time the House has weighed in officially on the issue.

Some who support impeachment voted against the motion, saying it needs to go through proper channels, generally the House Judiciary Committee.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Fat people don’t wear shorts’: North Carolina girl goes viral after being body shamed in church

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

On Wednesday, WCTI News Channel 12 reported on a viral video circulating of a girl in North Carolina being body-shamed at her own church by a community leader.

"She had came [sic] in and said you're too fat to wear those shorts, fat girls don't wear shorts," said 19-year-old Jenna Munger, describing the encounter, which happened as she was visiting the restroom while singing in the church choir.

On the video, which has already gathered more than 5 million views, the woman can be heard saying, "She's a chubby girl, but she's got a dress on that's appropriate; it comes down to the top of her knees."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Trump administration diverts development aid meant for Guatemala and Honduras to boost Venezuela’s Guaido

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's administration is diverting nearly $42 million intended for development aid in Guatemala and Honduras to support Venezuela's opposition chief Juan Guaido, including staff salaries, an internal document showed.

In a memo obtained by AFP, the US Agency for International Development called Venezuela's political crisis "a significant, exigent event in the US national interest" that required a switch in $41.9 million in funds.

The United States and more than 50 other countries recognize Guaido as president of Venezuela, but leftist leader Nicolas Maduro remains in power despite nearly half a year of international efforts.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Enjoy Summer! Try Raw Story Ad-Free for $1. Invest in Progressive Journalism.
LEARN MORE
close-image