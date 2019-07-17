US House of Representatives kills attempt to impeach Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives by a wide margin just voted to not take action on a resolution to consider impeaching President Donald Trump over his racist remarks. The forced vote, which is still ongoing, currently stands at 331 in favor of “tabling,” or putting aside, the motion, and 93 voting against tabling, meaning 93 voting to consider the motion.

The motion was brought by Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has been trying to impeach President Trump.

This is the first time the House has weighed in officially on the issue.

Some who support impeachment voted against the motion, saying it needs to go through proper channels, generally the House Judiciary Committee.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.