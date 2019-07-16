US judge slashes jury award in Roundup cancer case
A US judge on Monday slashed punitive damages a jury ordered Monsanto to pay in a Roundup cancer trial, saying the sum was too high despite the company’s “reprehensible” conduct.
US District Court Judge Vince Chhabria denied a request by Monsanto for a new trial, but ruled that the $75 million in punitive damages was “constitutionally impermissible.”
Chhabria reduced to $20 million the amount Monsanto is to pay as punishment in the case which is one of more than 13,000 lawsuits related to the weedkiller launched in the US.
The judge endorsed the approximately $5 million in compensatory damages that Monsanto was ordered to pay the plaintiff, Edwin Hardeman.
“Based on the evidence that came in at trial, Monsanto deserves to be punished,” Chhabria said in his ruling.
“The evidence easily supported a conclusion that Monsanto was more concerned with tamping down safety inquiries and manipulating public opinion than it was with ensuring its product is safe.”
While a jury concluded that it was more likely than not that Monsanto weed-killer Roundup caused non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Hardeman, the “metaphorical jury is still out” on whether the principal ingredient glyphosate causes that cancer, noted the judge.
“The jury’s punitive damages award was approximately 15 times the size of the compensatory damages award,” Chhabria said.
“Monsanto’s conduct, while reprehensible, does not warrant a ratio of that magnitude, particularly in the absence of evidence showing intentional concealment of a known or obvious safety risk.”
Lawyers for Monsanto’s German parent company, Bayer, called Chhabria’s ruling “a step in the right direction” but argued anew that the evidence in the case did not support blaming Roundup for the cancer.
Bayer planned to appeal the verdict to a higher court.
The fact that Chhabria rejected Monsanto’s arguments for throwing out the verdict and, instead, reduced the damages award on legal grounds was hailed as a major victory by Jennifer Moore, an attorney on Hardeman’s legal team.
“For decades Monsanto has lied about the safety of Roundup and undermined any effort to inform the public that Roundup causes cancer,” Moore said.
“The jury’s verdict should stand.”
The agro-chemicals and drugs giant Bayer finalized the acquisition of the US company Monsanto last year for $63 billion.
But the deal has turned out to be plagued with other massive costs.
Just two months after the acquisition was completed, Monsanto lost a case to a school groundskeeper suffering from terminal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
He had sued the company over the glyphosate weedkillers Roundup and Ranger Pro, in the first ever federal trial targeting its manufacturer for negligence.
Monsanto was initially ordered to pay $289 million to the groundskeeper, before the damages were reduced to $78.5 million.
In March, the company lost a case to Hardeman, an American retiree who blames his cancer on the weedkiller.
In a third major legal blow to Bayer-owned Monsanto and its weedkiller Roundup, a jury in California ordered the firm in May to pay more than $2 billion in damages to a couple that sued on grounds the product caused their cancer, lawyers said.
Capo no more, Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ set to learn sentence
As a child living in poverty in Mexico, he peddled fruit just to eat. A lifetime later, as the world's most wanted drug lord, his empire was so vast he commanded a fleet of submarines to move his wares.
But having been convicted in February for flooding the United States with tons of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine over 25 years, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will now be sentenced in New York on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have requested life imprisonment, plus an extra 30 years for good measure.
While in prison for the last three-and-a-half years Guzman, 62, has lost much of the aura of the feared and, for many in Mexico, beloved drug kingpin he once enjoyed.
Thousands call for Puerto Rico governor to resign after chat leak
Thousands of people demonstrated Monday demanding the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello following the leak of a group text chat in which he and other officials made obscene, sexist and homophobic remarks about political opponents and others including pop star Ricky Martin, local media reports said.
At nightfall police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital San Juan who shouted: "Ricky corrupto!" in a third day of protests which also questioned Rossello's handling of the Hurricane Maria emergency and the island's financial crisis.
"We want him arrested, him and his wife jailed for stealing money from the people of Puerto Rico," protestor Tatiana Gomez told the local newspaper Primera Hora.
Breaking Banner
Trump is facing massive criticism for his attacks on young women of color in Congress
US President Donald Trump came under fire from Democrats and even some members of his own Republican Party on Monday after launching an extraordinary xenophobic attack on four progressive Democratic congresswomen.
"All they do is complain," Trump told reporters at a White House event featuring products "Made in America."
"These are people that hate our country," he said of the four lawmakers. "If you're not happy here, you can leave."
Trump also accused the four first-term congresswomen -- who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin -- of having "love" for US "enemies like Al-Qaeda."