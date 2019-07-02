US proposes $4 billion in new tariffs on EU imports, including parmesan cheese and whiskey
The United States on Monday proposed $4 billion in tariffs on a range of European Union products — including parmesan cheese and Scotch and Irish whiskey — over subsidies for commercial aircraft.
The list also includes sausages, hams, pasta, olives and many other cheeses including reggiano, provolone, edam and gouda.
“Today, the Office of the US Trade Representative is issuing for public comment a supplemental list of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties,” it said in a statement.
The potential tariffs are due to “EU subsidies on large civil aircraft,” the statement said.
“This supplemental list adds 89 tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $4 billion to the initial list published on April 12, which included tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $21 billion,” it added.
For more than 14 years, Washington and Brussels have accused each other of unfairly subsidizing aviation giants Boeing and Airbus, respectively, in a tit-for-tat dispute that long predates US President Donald Trump’s time in office.
The Boeing-Airbus spat is the longest and most complicated dispute dealt with by the World Trade Organization, which aims to create a level playing field in global trade.
Trump has made taking aim at what he views as unfair trade practices that disadvantage the US a key goal of his presidency, and tariffs are his favored tool for doing so.
The latest chapter in the US-EU trade spat comes amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.
CNN
White House aides frustrated Ivanka stole the spotlight from Trump during overseas trip: report
White House aides who were hoping to capitalize on what they consider one of President Donald Trump's more successful forays overseas are furious that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, ended grabbing so many of the headlines by popping up in photos with world leaders.
According to a report at Daily Beast, White House staffers are pushing back at reports that Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, sat in on meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, stating, "Although they met Kim, Jared and Ivanka did not participate in the closed-door meeting.”
Investigation of secret border patrol group launched as new degrading Facebook posts surface
A ProPublica story revealing demeaning posts directed at Latina lawmakers prompted widespread revulsion. Immigration officials said such comments violate the agency’s code of conduct and promised that violators will be held accountable.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has opened an investigation into vulgar and misogynistic social media posts made by members of a secret Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents.
Doctors end life support for Frenchman in landmark right-to-die case
French doctors were set to begin turning off life support on Tuesday for quadriplegic road accident victim Vincent Lambert, marking the latest twist in a hugely controversial right-to-die case that has divided his family and public opinion.
The main doctor treating Lambert, Vincent Sanchez, informed his family by email that he intended to start removing life support in line with a French court ruling last Friday, according to the message which was shared with AFP.