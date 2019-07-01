US will ‘never allow’ Iran to develop nuclear weapons, White House warns
The United States will “never allow” Iran to develop nuclear weapons, the White House warned Monday, after Tehran said it had exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves set under a 2015 nuclear deal.
“Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime will continue until its leaders alter their course of action,” said a statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.
“The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons,” it said, calling it “a mistake under the Iran nuclear deal to allow Iran to enrich uranium at any level.”
“We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran,” the statement said.
The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year, imposing punishing sanctions, and relations have sharply deteriorated since.
Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, on May 8 announced it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.
It also threatened to go further and abandon more nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — helped it to circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.
Washington has blamed Iran for a series of attacks on tanker ships and Tehran shot down an American surveillance drone last month, raising fears of an unintended slide toward conflict that both sides have said they want to avoid.
Ted Cruz compares himself to Rosa Parks in insane lawsuit
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is comparing himself to the woman known as "the first lady of civil rights," and "the mother of the freedom movement," Rosa Parks. Parks famously refused to follow the law, engaging in civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.
Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a "black American" — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.
"Eerily familiar, isn't it?" Ryan told "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer. "President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was 'born in Germany,' or even Ted Cruz."
After Sanders points out poorest have zero or negative wealth, WaPo fact checker slammed for calling that fact ‘not especially meaningful’
Critics of massive wealth inequality in the United States defended a statistic frequently cited by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday after Glenn Kessler, author of the Washington Post's "Fact Checker" column, claimed the fact that the bottom half of the country has zero or negative wealth was "not especially meaningful."
The statistic in question was brought up most recently by Sanders during the Democratic primary debate last week:
"We have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America," Sanders said.