Vanquisher of David Duke says Dem candidates who ignore Trump racism are ‘bringing spreadsheets to a gun fight’
Author Tim Wise argued that Democrats are “bringing spreadsheets to a gunfight” with Republicans and President Donald Trump.
Wise, who was instrumental in thwarting former KKK leader David Duke, wrote last week that Trump’s opponents should not ignore his racism.
“Trumpism did not gain steam based on policy,” Wise explained to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday. “People who voted for Donald Trump didn’t sit down and compare policy positions and 10-point plans. They were responding to the rage that Donald Trump was tapping into. He hates who they hate and that is why they’ve stuck with him — I’m talking about the hardcore base.”
“So, you’re not going to win an election against an emotional movement by just talking about your wonderful plan for this or for that,” he continued. “Not that we don’t need good plans, but I think the entire campaign of any Democrats needs to be focused on the existential threat that Trumpism poses to the America we care about and the values that we believe in.”
Wise said that Democrats should point out that bigotry “doesn’t solve our problems.”
“That’s going to have to be the message that unifies people,” he said. “Not just simply having really good plans. The Democrats… are bringing spreadsheets to gun fight. Right? They are bringing debate evidence to a gun fight rather than understanding this is about values, the values we care about as a country as opposed to the values that Trumpism represents.”
Watch the entire interview below from MSNBC.
Vanquisher of David Duke says Dem candidates who ignore Trump racism are ‘bringing spreadsheets to a gun fight’
Author Tim Wise argued that Democrats are "bringing spreadsheets to a gunfight" with Republicans and President Donald Trump.
Wise, who was instrumental in thwarting former KKK leader David Duke, wrote last week that Trump's opponents should not ignore his racism.
"Trumpism did not gain steam based on policy," Wise explained to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Sunday. "People who voted for Donald Trump didn't sit down and compare policy positions and 10-point plans. They were responding to the rage that Donald Trump was tapping into. He hates who they hate and that is why they've stuck with him -- I'm talking about the hardcore base."
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Joy Reid gleefully dredges up Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ‘infestation’ problems in brutal smack-down
Taking a tip from Donald Trump's broad-brush complaint that Baltimore is a vermin-infested city, MSNBC host Joy Reid reminded viewers that Trump's prized Mar-a-Lago resort property has a long history of infestations of its own -- among other problems -- that have led to health department violations and sanctions.
Reid jumped right into it.
"'Rust, mold and parasites,'" Reid stated reading from an LA Times report, "'Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago cited for 78 health violations in the last three years,' um .... yeah."
"So Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago is full of parasites, it's infested," she continued as her panelists laughed.
Breaking Banner
Rick Scott falls apart when asked to condemn Trump’s racist attack on Cummings: ‘I didn’t do the tweet’
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused to disagree with President Donald Trump's racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who is black.
While speaking to Scott on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd noted that Trump had recently referred to Cummings' affluent district as "rodent infested."
"He's done it multiple times this month alone," Todd said of the racist attacks. "He obviously thinks this is good politics."
"Do you think it's good politics inside the Republican Party?" the NBC host asked Scott.
"Let's look at why he did it," Scott replied. "Cummings sat there and attacked our border patrol agents."