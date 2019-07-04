Viewers suspicious after National Mall cams mysteriously turned off just before Trump’s rally scheduled to begin

Viewers were suspicious after the live webcam of the National Mall disappeared on Thursday afternoon as President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July rally was scheduled to begin.

According to the website, the camera is run in part by the National Parks Service and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA). It’s unknown if the camera was turned off for security or other reasons, but they have been off for a while.

The internet was quick to devise conspiracy theories about the reasons for it.

Looks kind of empty but it’s only 5:13pm pic.twitter.com/rkUqIywdvo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Why are the National Mall and Washington Monument cams no longer available? — Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

@maddow, @lawrence, @ABC, @CBS, @NBC, @CNN All three web cams I searched for the Washington Monument and National Mall (where you might view crowds for Trump's ego fest) are mysteriously not working now… https://t.co/Dkt9s2AgKs — Alan Eggleston (@AlanEggleston) July 4, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

It is official Trump took down the National Mall live cam feeds to hide his embarassment. Apparently his fake patriots don't like getting wet. And Trump postponed his campaign speech to find a bonnethttps://t.co/UDHzU3Hwaf pic.twitter.com/BOYkQ1jCF4 ADVERTISEMENT — Educated Voter (@Public_Service1) July 4, 2019

I find it interesting that the cam was turned off to view the crowd on the National Mall today. On purpose or coincidence? https://t.co/viVW6Yxbqk ADVERTISEMENT — Breeze Along (@LightworkerNow) July 4, 2019

This camera is temporarily unavailable ? why https://t.co/UogB0sX8Gh ADVERTISEMENT — MiTcH (@MiTcH_ArTs) July 4, 2019