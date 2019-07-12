VP Mike Pence subjected to overwhelming ‘stench of urine’ while touring a Trump concentration camp: report
Vice President Mike Pence was met with an “overwhelming” stench of urine while touring one of President Donald Trump’s controversial detention facilities.
“VP saw 384 men sleeping inside fences, on concrete with no pillows or mats. They said they hadn’t showered in weeks, wanted toothbrushes, food. Stench was overwhelming,” Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post reported Friday.
CNN’s Matt Hoye also focused on the smell inside Trump’s camp.
“Reporters describe stench of urine,” he reported.
VP saw 384 men sleeping inside fences, on concrete w/no pillows or mats. They said they hadn't showered in weeks, wanted toothbrushes, food. Stench was overwhelming. CBP said they were fed regularly, could brush daily & recently got access to shower (many hadn't for 10-20 days.)
CNN's @PamelaBrownCNN & @betsy_klein are w/ @VP as he tours border detention site. Pamela speaks w/ Pence shortly on @AC360. Detainees say they're hungry, held in caged cells for 40 days w/no showers/toothpaste. One yelled, "This isn't human." Reporters describe stench of urine.
