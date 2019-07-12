VP Mike Pence subjected to overwhelming ‘stench of urine’ while touring a Trump concentration camp: report

Vice President Mike Pence was met with an “overwhelming” stench of urine while touring one of President Donald Trump’s controversial detention facilities.

“VP saw 384 men sleeping inside fences, on concrete with no pillows or mats. They said they hadn’t showered in weeks, wanted toothbrushes, food. Stench was overwhelming,” Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post reported Friday.

CNN’s Matt Hoye also focused on the smell inside Trump’s camp.

“Reporters describe stench of urine,” he reported.

