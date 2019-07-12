Quantcast
VP Mike Pence subjected to overwhelming ‘stench of urine’ while touring a Trump concentration camp: report

1 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence was met with an “overwhelming” stench of urine while touring one of President Donald Trump’s controversial detention facilities.

“VP saw 384 men sleeping inside fences, on concrete with no pillows or mats. They said they hadn’t showered in weeks, wanted toothbrushes, food. Stench was overwhelming,” Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post reported Friday.

CNN’s Matt Hoye also focused on the smell inside Trump’s camp.

“Reporters describe stench of urine,” he reported.


‘Very damning’: Jeffrey Epstein’s $350,000 in witness tampering proves the ‘bad activity’ has not stopped

7 mins ago

July 12, 2019

The latest allegations against billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstien will be "very damning" when presented to a judge, NBC News' investigative reporter Tom Winter explained on MSNBC on Friday.

"Tonight, in a new court filing, federal prosecutors are now accusing Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested for allegedly trafficking underaged girls -- they are accusing him now of witness tampering," anchor Steve Kornacki reported. "Prosecutors say that Epstein wired $350,000 to two of his possible co-conspirators just days after the Miami Herald began publishing a series of articles about Epstein’s conduct and the circumstances surrounding that lenient nonprosecution agreement he cut with federal prosecutors."

BUSTED: Jeffrey Epstein caught paying $350,000 for witness tampering in child sex trafficking scandal

2 hours ago

July 12, 2019

Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer

4 hours ago

July 12, 2019

Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.

In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.

"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”

Lee was shocked.

The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.

