‘Washington is no longer functional’: Brian Williams admits he’s sad to report that ‘our government is broken’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams on Tuesday reported that America’s federal government is broken.

“This was day 908 of the Trump Administration and while there is no joy in it, one way of summing up today is this: Our government’s broken, our politics are broken, Washington is no longer functional, and the cracks in our society are deepening,” Williams reported.

“Much of this day was taken up by the discussion of racist statements by the president. Then tonight came the news that had so many people thinking back to when we were different, the death just tonight of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens at the age of 99,” he said.

“We’ll have more on his extraordinary life and legacy later on in this broadcast. But first, to the news of this day. And tonight that includes a rebuke of the president of the United States, a vote of Congress to condemn him for telling four members of Congress — all U.S. Citizens — to go back to their home countries,” he noted.

The host read a quote from The Washington Post describing the optics of the vote.

“The imagery of the 240-to-187 vote was stark: A diverse Democratic caucus cast the president’s words as an affront to millions of Americans and descendants of immigrants,” The Post reported. “While Republican lawmakers — the vast majority of them white men — stood with Trump against a resolution that rejected his “racist comments that have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

