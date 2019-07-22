WATCH: 10 videos show massive flooding hitting Brooklyn and New Jersey after torrential downpour

A massive flood is once again striking parts of New York City and New Jersey Monday as the heatwave gave way to a torrential downpour.

The storm moved through after 6 p.m. EST, dropping several inches of rain in a short period and causing immense flash flooding during rush hour. Commuters reported unusually large crowds on subway platforms, water flowing down subway stairs and huge leaks in the ceilings.

Airports were also dealing with the storm blowing through with time delays at LaGuardia, JFK and the Newark Airports.

Some folks took the flood in stride, bringing out pool toys to ride the waves:

ADVERTISEMENT

But the rest remained concerned about the safety and simply finding higher ground to stay dry.

In Staten Island, water flowed into streets in Westerleigh, according to a video and photos posted of the area.

You can see the worst and most shocking videos and photos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll Street in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/5E4ytiEBmy — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 23, 2019

At 4th Ave and Carroll Street in Brooklyn. Courtesy of Adrienne Zhao pic.twitter.com/wEU4RFwqfQ — Julie Chang (@BayAreaJulie) July 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch this brave New Yorker walk (swim) across a flooded street in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/mwRHd32fyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Brooklyn. The Venice of the West. pic.twitter.com/smmCouJsvC — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) July 23, 2019

Wow!! We in FLORIDA , NEW JERSEY 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ay29SpOLxv — SUMBDYCUMTKEALOOKATDIS (@izzybewildin) July 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Christ @NYCTSubway why is the Times Square NQRW platform like this right now? I am 9 months pregnant and starting to think the subway legit isn't safe for me anymore (though to be clear, this platform isn't safe for ANYONE) pic.twitter.com/aRgshBwHV3 — Christine Mattheis (@muhTHIGHess) July 22, 2019