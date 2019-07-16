WATCH: CBS News begins referring to Trump’s tweets as ‘racist’ after Dem congresswomen hold presser

CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell on Monday began referring to President Donald Trump’s tweets as “racist” after four progressive Democratic women lashed out at the president in a press conference.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) fired back at the president because he suggested that they should “go back” to their country of origin.

Following the press conference, O’Donnell’s report on the CBS Evening News referred to the tweets as “racist.”

A TV Eyes search of CBS did not find the word “racist” in the previous night’s report on the president’s tweets.

