WATCH: CBS News begins referring to Trump’s tweets as ‘racist’ after Dem congresswomen hold presser
CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell on Monday began referring to President Donald Trump’s tweets as “racist” after four progressive Democratic women lashed out at the president in a press conference.
While speaking to reporters on Monday, Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) fired back at the president because he suggested that they should “go back” to their country of origin.
Following the press conference, O’Donnell’s report on the CBS Evening News referred to the tweets as “racist.”
A TV Eyes search of CBS did not find the word “racist” in the previous night’s report on the president’s tweets.
Watch the video below from CBS.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains why her show refused to air Trump’s racist attacks
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace explained Monday that, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Democratic congresswoman, her program would be taking a principled stand and refusing to air or show his vitriolic rhetoric.
“We have made a decision on this program not to amplify Trump’s attacks by showing them or reading them here, but it should surprise no one that they are false and they serve as ugly reminders of Trump’s xenophobia, misogyny and racism,” she said.
North Korea warns US-South Korea drills will affect nuclear talks
North Korea on Tuesday said looming US-South Korea military drills could impact the proposed resumption of nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and hinted that it could reconsider its moratorium on nuclear testing.
It was the first statement from Pyongyang on the talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to their resumption at an impromptu meeting in the Demilitarized Zone in June, following months of deadlock between the two sides.
Trump’s team blowing off racist furor because they know the GOP is afraid to do anything about it: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, officials running Donald Trump's re-election campaign are keeping their heads down and plowing ahead with their work as the country is consumed with the president's burst of racist comments because they believe it will blow over.
The reason? Because Republicans will refuse to condemn the president -- which is being borne out in real-time -- and it's just another day at the office where the president wildly tweets outrageous comments that are superseded by new comments that consume the public's attention.