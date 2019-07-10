WATCH: Conservative network pushes Alex Acosta to blame the Epstein plea deal on Robert Mueller
The conservative OAN news network on Wednesday suggested that former special counsel Robert Mueller could be implicated in Jeffrey Epstein’s original plea deal.
At a press conference, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta defended what has been called a “sweetheart plea deal” that let Epstein off with 13 months in county jail. Epstein has been accused of sexually molesting children as young as 14.
Acosta called on OAN’s Neil McCabe, who wanted to know who else at the Department of Justice had reviewed the plea deal.
“Did you have any interaction with Robert Mueller at the time?” McCabe asked hopefully.
Acosta, however, disappointed the reporter.
“I do not have a full list of the individuals that reviewed this matter at main Justice,” he explained. “I would refer you to the record. This was 12 years ago.”
WATCH: Acosta gives a cryptic response when asked if Jeffrey Epstein is an intelligence asset
Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta on Wednesday refused to confirm or deny that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset.
"So there has been reporting to that effect and let me say, there’s been reporting to a lot of effects in this case, not just now but over the years and, again, I would hesitant to take this reporting as fact," Acosta said during a press conference.
"This was a case that was brought by our office, it was brought based on the facts and I look at the reporting and others, I can’t address it directly because of our guidelines, but I can tell you that a lot of reporting is going down rabbit holes."
