WATCH: GOP lawmaker has a meltdown on the House floor over resolution condemning Trump’s racism
As the House of Representatives debated a resolution that condemned President Donald Trump for making racist tweets, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) had an emotional meltdown in which he said Trump couldn’t be a racist because he never specifically mentioned anyone’s race.
On Sunday, Trump told Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to “go back” to the countries they came from, despite the fact that all four women are American citizens and three of them were born in the United States.
Duffy, however, insisted that there was nothing racist about telling American citizens of color to “go back” to foreign countries even though most of them were born in the U.S.
“I have looked closely at the chain of three tweets sent out by President Trump, and in those tweets I see nothing that references anybody’s race, not a thing!” said Duffy, whose voice grew high-pitched as he spoke.
Duffy then went on the attack against the four freshman congresswomen by accusing them of being “anti-American.”
“Everybody in this chamber knows who he’s talking about,” he said. “Who are the anti-American members of Congress? He didn’t say their names, he did not say their race. But he commented on what they view, how they view America. I want immigrants to come to this country, but if you come to this country, shouldn’t you love this country?”
GOP strategist calls Trump ‘a vile racist’ — who is counting on white voters being just as racist as he is
Republican strategist Rick Tyler told MSNBC Tuesday that President Donald Trump is clearly doubling-down on his attempts to court an all-white voting bloc for 2020. Tyler called it "vile" and "racist," noting that he doesn't say those words lightly.
Citing Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, Tyler agreed that the Republican Party is trying to twist the issue to make it about ideology and not race. However, Trump never attacked specific issues; he told the women to go back to their countries of origin and called them terrorists.
