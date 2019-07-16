WATCH: GOP lawmaker has a meltdown on the House floor over resolution condemning Trump’s racism

As the House of Representatives debated a resolution that condemned President Donald Trump for making racist tweets, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) had an emotional meltdown in which he said Trump couldn’t be a racist because he never specifically mentioned anyone’s race.

On Sunday, Trump told Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to “go back” to the countries they came from, despite the fact that all four women are American citizens and three of them were born in the United States.

Duffy, however, insisted that there was nothing racist about telling American citizens of color to “go back” to foreign countries even though most of them were born in the U.S.

“I have looked closely at the chain of three tweets sent out by President Trump, and in those tweets I see nothing that references anybody’s race, not a thing!” said Duffy, whose voice grew high-pitched as he spoke.

Duffy then went on the attack against the four freshman congresswomen by accusing them of being “anti-American.”

“Everybody in this chamber knows who he’s talking about,” he said. “Who are the anti-American members of Congress? He didn’t say their names, he did not say their race. But he commented on what they view, how they view America. I want immigrants to come to this country, but if you come to this country, shouldn’t you love this country?”

Watch the video below.