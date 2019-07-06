Quantcast
WATCH: Horrified people evacuate shopping center after massive explosion in Plantation, Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the city of Plantation, Florida was rocked by a colossal explosion at The Fountains shopping center, which authorities have alternately described as either a generator or a gas explosion.

Footage from inside the LA Fitness gym that anchors the shopping center showed horrified patrons evacuating and stepping around the wreckage of the front lobby:

Other footage shows locals wandering around rubble-strewn parking lots that look like a battlefield:


California’s other drought: How a major earthquake has been long overdue

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

California earthquakes are a geologic inevitability. The state straddles the North American and Pacific tectonic plates and is crisscrossed by the San Andreas and other active fault systems.

Tragic quakes that occurred in 2017 near the Iran-Iraq border and in central Mexico, with magnitudes of 7.3 and 7.1, respectively, are well within the range of earthquake sizes that have a high likelihood of occurring in highly populated parts of California during the next few decades.

Makers of ‘Patriot Canes’ run ads endorsing bludgeoning antifascist protestors

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

On Saturday, ahead of the far-right "Demand Free Speech" rally which is predicted to draw counterprotests in Washington, D.C., Arc Digital writer Caroline Orr reported that the makers of a solid steel cane are advertising it online as a means of beating up unruly liberals and "Antifa" demonstrators.

"#Antifa knows to attack where legal gun owners aren't allowed to carry a gun," said one ad for "Patriot Canes." "They know we're honest, law abiding citizens. They are why we changed the design of our canes to fight back against their solid steel bike locks."

"Don't wait until the day you wake up in the hospital after a bunch of liberals have attacked you with a bike lock," said another ad. "I started Patriot Cane because of being attacked at a Trump rally. They are attacking us again. Be ready for #ANTIFA."

Ex-GOP lawmaker burns down the Republican Party after praising Amash for bailing on its untrustworthy leaders

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP lawmaker Dave Jolly (FL) praised Rep. Justin Amash (MI) for abandoning the Republican Party and added that the now ex-Republican should be proud that Donald Trump criticized his decision.

Speaking with host David Gura, Jolly was asked about Amash's announcement on the Fourth of July.

Turning to his guest, Gura read from Jolly's own declaration at the time, quoting, "You can't be never-Trump and be a Republican and that's the clearest and unequivocal conclusion to which I regrettably arrive. The fight for the heart and soul of the Republican Party has been lost to darker angels and a darker leader."

