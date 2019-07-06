WATCH: Horrified people evacuate shopping center after massive explosion in Plantation, Florida

On Saturday, the city of Plantation, Florida was rocked by a colossal explosion at The Fountains shopping center, which authorities have alternately described as either a generator or a gas explosion.

An explosion has been reported at the LA Fitness in Plantation, FL — Broward County. Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed that there are multiple injuries. Thank god my parents weren’t inside when it happened 🙏🏽. Check out this video my mom sent me from the scene. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/WC02cvSWM1 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) July 6, 2019

Footage from inside the LA Fitness gym that anchors the shopping center showed horrified patrons evacuating and stepping around the wreckage of the front lobby:

Video from inside the LA Fitness after explosion.. University and Peters Road.. Avoid area.. Multiple injuries #plantationfl pic.twitter.com/RSJX8CA6SO — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

Other footage shows locals wandering around rubble-strewn parking lots that look like a battlefield:

More video from the LA Fitness explosion that occurred in Plantation, FL. Credit: cemfx via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/na6AxR8CPA — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) July 6, 2019