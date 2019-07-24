Watch: ‘Idiot’ protestor thrown out of Mueller hearing by Capitol Police

As former special counsel Robert Mueller was getting ready to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., a protestor tried to interrupt the event and was promptly thrown out by Capitol Police.

The protestor shouted about President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager. The protestor belted, “Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting” and went on to shout, “Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps the day of the Trump Tower meeting.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New Yorker called the protestor an “idiot.”

Moments later, Mueller was sworn in for his testimony.

