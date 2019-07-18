WATCH: Ilhan Omar receives thunderous applause and cheering in Minnesota after Trump’s racist attacks
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was cheered by a large crowd upon returning to Minneapolis after being the target of racist attacks from President Donald Trump.
While Trump has argued she should “go back” to Somalia and his campaign supporters chanted “send her back,” he constituents did not seem to agree.
“Welcome home Omar,” they chanted.
Congresswoman Omar just arrived back in the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/ZiFqWnDJgQ
— Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019
