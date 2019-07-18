WATCH: Ilhan Omar receives thunderous applause and cheering in Minnesota after Trump’s racist attacks

During the opening of "Meet the Press Daily," Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter struggled trying to explain away why the president lied about trying to shut down the "send her back chant."

"Simple question," prefaced host Peter Alexander. "Why did the president lie saying that he tried to stop that chant?"

"Well, I think what he's showing is that -- as he was able to take that in -- he, he said that he did not agree with that," Lotter dodged the question. "But I think what we've got to make sure that we are talking about is that some of the statements that have been made by the Squad."