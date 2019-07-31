Quantcast
WATCH: John Legend unloads on ‘evil f*cking canker sore’ Trump in furious tirade

2 hours ago

Singer John Legend this week dropped the hammer on President Donald Trump for his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore.

In an interview with TMZ, Legend said that Trump was “a flaming racist” and “a piece of sh*t” who tries to inflame racial tensions “all the time.”

When asked to address what can be done to improve conditions in Baltimore, Legend replied that there’s “a century of history” that has created problems for people in the city and that “we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking sh*t about a community just because you’re a racist prick.”

He then concluded by saying that Trump “is an evil f*cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

