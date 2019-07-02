WATCH: Kellyanne Conway flips out on reporters — and compares ‘simple’ question to ‘a Molotov cocktail’
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway clashed with reporters outside of the White House on Tuesday morning.
In a combative exchange with one reporter, Conway was asked about President Donald Trump claiming that Republicans were going to “save” Obamacare’s protections for those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Conway insisted it was “irresponsible” to ask about Trump’s statement without quoting him in full.
“Please stop saying you want to have better relationships with [me]. I always try to have great relationships with you — that’s why we’re here,” she said.
“But you cannot take one little nugget out of a full presidential response, where he is saying I think most Americans want no crime, want a strong military, want education, want a good economy, and want jobs. You took all of that out, just to have a negative, toss it at me like a Molotov cocktail and hope you get to be on the nightly news tonight,” Conway said.
“Kellyanne, I asked you a question — the question is simple,” the reporter replied.
“No, the questions not simple. The question is loaded, but I can handle it,” Conway said.
Watch video, courtesy of C-SPAN, below:
Former Ambassador to Russia calls Trump’s military parade positively ‘Soviet’
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul witnessed many nationalist events celebrating the former Soviet Union and Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Donald Trump's military parade and display of force to commemorate America's formal declaration of Independence from England is remarkably similar he said.
"This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th," McFaul tweeted Tuesday. His comments were a response to the photos of U.S. tanks being brought into Washington, D.C. by train.
This photo reminds me of parades I used to attend in the Soviet Union. Not the right look for the 4th. https://t.co/hsf3mZLnBo
Megan Rapinoe left out of USA’s World Cup semi-final line-up
Megan Rapinoe has been surprisingly left out of the United States' starting line-up by coach Jill Ellis for their women's World Cup semi-final against England in Lyon on Tuesday.
Rapinoe scored both goals in the holders' 2-1 quarter-final win against hosts France, having also netted a brace against Spain in the last 16.
She is the tournament's joint top scorer with five goals. Christen Press starts instead in the USA attack for the match which kicks off at 1900 GMT.
The change is one of two made by Ellis, with the other seeing Lindsey Horan returning in midfield in place of Samantha Mewis.
“It’s time to fight back”: Hundreds of #CloseTheCamps rallies planned across the country amid reports of abuse in detention centers
"History will remember those who stood against the atrocities."
Amid reports of severe abuse and neglect in the immigrant detention centers the Trump administration is running, human rights campaigners are planning hundreds of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the closing of the prisons and the reunification of all families who have been separated by the government.