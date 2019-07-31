WATCH LIVE: 2020 Democrats debate on CNN’s second night

On Wednesday night, the remaining 10 Democratic candidates will gather in Detroit for the second round of July’s Democratic debate.

The second night’s participants will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Michael Bennet (D-CO), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and businessman Andrew Yang.

One of the most heavily anticipated aspects of the evening will be the interplay between Biden and Harris, who clashed sharply over civil rights issues in the first debate.

Watch the livestream here.

Watch analysis of the debates so far from The Young Turks here: