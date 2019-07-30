Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: First of CNN’s Democratic debates in Detroit, Michigan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ten Democrats will take to the stage in Detroit, Michigan Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST to discuss which candidate is the best to go up against President Donald Trump in 2020.

Tuesday’s stage will have (in order of podium appearance) Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-IN), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) and former Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT).

Pundits are watching for fireworks between Sanders and Warren, who are fighting over the same progressive voters. They’re also waiting to see if candidates like O’Rourke and Hickenlooper can stand out enough to even remain in the race after Tuesday’s debate.

There’s also a matter of Buttigieg, who has raised a hefty campaign war chest but can’t seem to break out of polling in the single-digits.

Either way, the debate will get underway at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon. Watch below:

