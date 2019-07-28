WATCH LIVE: Police continue search for gunman of Gilroy Garlic Festival

Police are on the scene in Gilroy, California, where another mass shooting has occurred.

At least two people interviewed by networks have reported rapid-fire gunfire. A witness said that the shooter was dressed in Army fatigues (or camouflage).

The shooter has yet to be apprehended, but police have established a parameter to locate him. Areal footage shows police combing the banks of a creek near the festival.

Another witness said that he knew it was a real shooting because he saw the bullets bouncing off of the ground. He reported victims where people were performing CPR on at least one victim.

You can watch the live feed from CBS46 as the manhunt continues.

Additional feed from KRON4: