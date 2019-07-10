WATCH LIVE: Trump’s embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta holds press conference
President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor is holding a press conference on Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Democratic Party leaders have called for Alexander Acosta to resign over a secret plea deal he made a decade ago with Jeffrey Epstein, a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager accused of sexually abusing young girls.
Watch live video below:
How the Seth Rich conspiracy theory put Trump in the White House
The Seth Rich conspiracy theory, a low point from the same right-wing conspiracy-industrial complex that gave us "the Sandy Hook shooting was a false flag," is back in the news. A Yahoo! News expose by Michael Isikoff traces the Russian origins of the claims that Rich — a Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in a likely botched robbery in Washington in July 2016 — was actually offed by Hillary Clinton because he was about to blow the whistle on her supposed corruption.
‘Oldest remains’ outside Africa reset human migration clock
A 210,000-year-old skull has been identified as the earliest modern human remains found outside Africa, putting the clock back on mankind's arrival in Europe by more than 150,000 years, researchers said Wednesday.
In a startling discovery that changes our understanding of how modern man populated Eurasia, the findings support the idea that Homo sapiens made several, sometimes unsuccessful migrations from Africa over tens of thousands of years.
Southeast Europe has long been considered a major transport corridor for modern humans from Africa. But until now the earliest evidence of Homo sapiens on the continent dated back only around 50,000 years.