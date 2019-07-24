Watch: Mueller blows up Trump’s lies with just one word
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning was asked a critical question by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).
His answer, just one word, destroys months and months of President Donald Trump’s lies.
JUST IN: Chairman Nadler: "Did you actually totally exonerate the president?"
Mueller: "No." pic.twitter.com/zH6nz1cdDG
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2019
“Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” Chairman Nadler asked.
“No,” Robert Mueller replied.
This was President Trump’s response barely hours after his hand-picked Attorney General, Bill Barr, released his fabricated four-page letter claiming to summarize the Mueller Report:
Trump lied. Repeatedly.
Mueller went on later to say, “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.”
Exculpated definition: “show or declare that (someone) is not guilty of wrongdoing.”
Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report
Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump, whom he said tried to influence his investigation.
The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.
"The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him," Nadler said. "But that is not what your report said, is it?"
