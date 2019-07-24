Watch: Mueller blows up Trump’s lies with just one word

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning was asked a critical question by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

His answer, just one word, destroys months and months of President Donald Trump’s lies.

JUST IN: Chairman Nadler: "Did you actually totally exonerate the president?" Mueller: "No." pic.twitter.com/zH6nz1cdDG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2019

“Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” Chairman Nadler asked.

“No,” Robert Mueller replied.

This was President Trump’s response barely hours after his hand-picked Attorney General, Bill Barr, released his fabricated four-page letter claiming to summarize the Mueller Report:

Trump lied. Repeatedly.

Mueller went on later to say, “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.”

Exculpated definition: “show or declare that (someone) is not guilty of wrongdoing.”