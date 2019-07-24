Quantcast
Connect with us

Watch: Mueller blows up Trump’s lies with just one word

Published

12 mins ago

on

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning was asked a critical question by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

His answer, just one word, destroys months and months of President Donald Trump’s lies.

 

“Did you actually totally exonerate the president?” Chairman Nadler asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No,” Robert Mueller replied.

This was President Trump’s response barely hours after his hand-picked Attorney General, Bill Barr, released his fabricated four-page letter claiming to summarize the Mueller Report:

Trump lied. Repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueller went on later to say, “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed.”

Exculpated definition: “show or declare that (someone) is not guilty of wrongdoing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mueller agrees the president was not exonerated by his report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Robert Mueller agreed that his report did not exonerate President Donald Trump, whom he said tried to influence his investigation.

The special counsel told House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler that the president had exerted undue influence on his investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia, but he said Department of Justice guidelines prohibited him from charging the president with any crimes.

"The president has repeatedly claimed that your report found there was no obstruction and that it completely and totally exonerated him," Nadler said. "But that is not what your report said, is it?"

Continue Reading

Facebook

Watch: Mueller blows up Trump’s lies with just one word

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning was asked a critical question by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

His answer, just one word, destroys months and months of President Donald Trump's lies.

 

JUST IN: Chairman Nadler: "Did you actually totally exonerate the president?"

Mueller: "No." pic.twitter.com/zH6nz1cdDG

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet stunned by Giuliani’s babbling and bonkers Fox & Friends interview: ‘The hair dye has broken his brain’

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

An appearance by former New York City mayor and Donald Trump defender Rudy Giuliani on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning was showered in mockery, not only over his ranting about the morning's Robert Mueller congressional hearing but also his new -- and considerably darker -- hairstyle.

During his appearance, the president's legal adviser attempted to undercut the special counsel before he spoke -- by mocking the way he talks -- and commenters on Twitter couldn't get over Giuliani's demeanor as well his looks.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image