Watch Rachel Maddow broadcast ‘exclusive story’ that undermines Mike Pence’s claims

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday presented an “exclusive story” — that undermines public claims by the Trump administration.

Vice President Mike Pence has been among the biggest defenders of the detention camps the administration is running near the southern border.

Pence has described the treatment of detainees as “compassionate” and “excellent.”

ignoring the excellent care being provided to families and children. Our great @CBP agents deserve better and the American people deserve the whole story from CNN! pic.twitter.com/hsKsU6umhW — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 13, 2019

But that was not what Maddow reported on Monday.

“You haven’t seen this anywhere else,” she introduced. “This is the first time this has been broadcast.”

The story was an exclusive interview NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley conducted with a child refugee from Guatemala who was held in one of the camps for eleven days.

The child documented inhumane conditions at the camps.

