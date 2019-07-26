Watch Rob Reiner smack down Democrat refusing to back impeachment: ‘What more do you need?’

Hollywood legend Rob Reiner had no patience for a Democratic member of Congress opposed to impeachment during a joint-appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews interviewed Reiner and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-NJ).

Why are you opposed to action like Rob Reiner is calling for right now, to get this train rolling and have a vote eventually on impeachment?” Matthews asked.

“Unless we find something new or different that we didn’t see before, it seems that this just keeps continuing,” he replied.

“It keeps dragging on and on and on. And here is my issue. Here is what I believe, and I’m talking politics now and maybe a little bit government as well,” he explained. “We have lots of big issues. I had somebody email me today and said a record number of individuals passed over this last week from drug overdoses. And she says, you know, it’s more important that we start really dealing with that issue rather than keep letting this just overwhelm everything. Or infrastructure. Or how about health care. How about the cost of prescription drugs. How about the way our veterans are treated in veterans’ homes. How are we really going to be able to shore up Medicare and are we going to be able to take care of Social Security? And I can go on and on and on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those are the issues that at the end of the day, blue-collar, average Democrats — that we used to have and still do — but they really care about,” Van Drew argued.

“I couldn’t disagree more with the congressman, because all of the issues that he talked about of course are critical. None of them will ever, ever pass when we don’t have the White House and ultimately the Senate. We passed a million bills already, and they lay dormant at Mitch McConnell’s feet,” Reiner explained.

“That’s because we are so involved — we are so involved with this only, or at least the perception of this only,” Van Drew replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No! No, no, no,” Reiner replied. “No.”

“There were five hard examples of obstruction of justice laid out in the Mueller report. What else do you need?” Reiner asked.

“The guy’s working with the Russians. He says he is going to continue working with the Russians. The Russians are already playing. We’ve seen the Senate Intelligence Committee tell us that they’re playing right now and they’re working hard to defeat us. Are we now saying that we’re just going to give ourselves over to the Russians? We beat them in the Cold War, and they’re beating us now in the cyber war. And if we don’t stand up to them, it could be the end of our democracy,” Reiner concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: