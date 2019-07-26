Watch Rob Reiner smack down Democrat refusing to back impeachment: ‘What more do you need?’
Hollywood legend Rob Reiner had no patience for a Democratic member of Congress opposed to impeachment during a joint-appearance on MSNBC on Friday.
“Hardball” host Chris Matthews interviewed Reiner and Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (D-NJ).
Why are you opposed to action like Rob Reiner is calling for right now, to get this train rolling and have a vote eventually on impeachment?” Matthews asked.
“Unless we find something new or different that we didn’t see before, it seems that this just keeps continuing,” he replied.
“It keeps dragging on and on and on. And here is my issue. Here is what I believe, and I’m talking politics now and maybe a little bit government as well,” he explained. “We have lots of big issues. I had somebody email me today and said a record number of individuals passed over this last week from drug overdoses. And she says, you know, it’s more important that we start really dealing with that issue rather than keep letting this just overwhelm everything. Or infrastructure. Or how about health care. How about the cost of prescription drugs. How about the way our veterans are treated in veterans’ homes. How are we really going to be able to shore up Medicare and are we going to be able to take care of Social Security? And I can go on and on and on.”
“Those are the issues that at the end of the day, blue-collar, average Democrats — that we used to have and still do — but they really care about,” Van Drew argued.
“I couldn’t disagree more with the congressman, because all of the issues that he talked about of course are critical. None of them will ever, ever pass when we don’t have the White House and ultimately the Senate. We passed a million bills already, and they lay dormant at Mitch McConnell’s feet,” Reiner explained.
“That’s because we are so involved — we are so involved with this only, or at least the perception of this only,” Van Drew replied.
“No! No, no, no,” Reiner replied. “No.”
“There were five hard examples of obstruction of justice laid out in the Mueller report. What else do you need?” Reiner asked.
“The guy’s working with the Russians. He says he is going to continue working with the Russians. The Russians are already playing. We’ve seen the Senate Intelligence Committee tell us that they’re playing right now and they’re working hard to defeat us. Are we now saying that we’re just going to give ourselves over to the Russians? We beat them in the Cold War, and they’re beating us now in the cyber war. And if we don’t stand up to them, it could be the end of our democracy,” Reiner concluded.
Watch:
Trump is hiding his taxes because he is the ‘head of a white-collar crime family’: David Cay Johnston
President Donald Trump has legitimate reasons to worry about the release of his tax returns, Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston explained on MSNBC on Friday.
Johnston, a tax expert and author of the 2016 book The Making of Donald Trump, was interviewed by MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian.
"In the fight over Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats say they just pulled an ace out of their sleeve. Watergate-era documents they say demolish claims that their demand for taxes is are unprecedented. This week, House Democrats releasing letters from 1973 showing the IRS handed over Richard Nixon’s tax information on the very same day that House Democrats asked for them," Vossoughian reported.
Democrats have no choice — they need an impeachment inquiry in order to win in 2020: MSNBC analyst
Capitol Hill Democrats need to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a progressive radio host explained on MSNBC on Friday.
"We’re going start with an escalation in the obstruction investigation into President Trump. House Judiciary Chairman Nadler saying 'an impeachment investigation is underway,' Nadler citing impeachment as his legal argument in a petition filed today to get secret Mueller grand jury material," MSNBC Yasmin Vossoughian reported.
"Right now, 96 Democrats are calling for an impeachment inquiry, seven have come out in support after Mueller’s testimony including the highest-ranking Democrat so far congresswoman Catherine Clark, the sixth ranking House Democrat based her decision on 'unprecedented stonewalling and obstruction,'" she noted.
Trump argues Boris Johnson is a ‘good guy’ and expects ‘substantial trade agreement’ with the UK
President Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by phone with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that discussions on a "very substantial" trade deal were already underway.
"I predict he'll be a great prime minister," Trump said, calling Johnson a "good guy" minutes after ending the conversation.
"We're working on a trade agreement already," Trump said, adding: "I think it will be a very substantial trade agreement."
Trump said a bilateral deal with post-Brexit Britain could be "three to four, five times" bigger than current trade and once London is out of the European Union "we could do much more."