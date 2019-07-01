WATCH: Schumer angrily blasts Trump for ‘one of the worst few days’ in American diplomatic history
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) slammed President Donald Trump’s chaotic foreign policy during a Monday interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“Why do you think he treats dictators one way and our oldest allies another?” Cooper asked.
“Well, he admires these strong men. he doesn’t have principles about what rule of law is, what a democracy is,” Schumer argued.
“You know, Anderson, this was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy in American diplomatic history,” he continued. “Praising dictators, messing up foreign policy left and right, what he did in North Korea giving Kim Jong-un what he wanted and getting nothing, absolutely nothing in return.”
“His foreign policy is erratic, it’s done for the moment so he can get his little ego hit and it hurts us, hurts us in the long run,” Schumer said.
“It’s reality show foreign policy, he wants the photo op, he wants that little hit,” he said. “He has no strategy, no long-range sense where to go, what to do.”
“If anyone thinks this doesn’t hurt America in the short term, in the long run, they are sadly mistaken,” Schumer warned.
‘Middle finger to the US Congress’: Bush ethics lawyer blasts Pompeo for spending taxpayer funds on his dog
On Monday, CNN reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using the Secret Service as errand boys to pick up his food, transport his dog, and basically do little odds and ends for him at taxpayer expense.
On CNN's "OutFront," former George W. Bush ethics lawyer Richard Painter excoriated Pompeo for his abuse of power. "This is the first time I have heard of the United States government providing an armed escort for a dog coming home from the groomer," he said. "They might as well go [all in] for this and give the dog a full motorcade to the secretary's house, I guess."
Trump threatens to delay the Census — but his DOJ spent weeks telling the Supreme Court he can’t: CNN
Last week, the Supreme Court threw President Donald Trump's plan to rig the 2020 Census into chaos by temporarily blocking the administration from including a citizenship question. The justices left open the possibility that the question would be constitutional, if the administration can convince a lower court they have a reason for the change that is not "contrived" — although with census forms needing to be printed within weeks, Trump has almost no time to do this.
Faced with this obstacle, Trump told reporters on Monday that he is now "looking at" just delaying the census altogether until he can push the case through federal court. The problem is that delaying the census is unconstitutional — and it's not just liberals who say so. As CNN's Pamela Brown noted, Trump's own Justice Department has spent weeks telling the Supreme Court there is no legal way to delay the census.
Alabama cops railroaded pregnant woman arrested for manslaughter of fetus — after someone else shot her: attorney
The Alabama woman charged with manslaughter after being shot in the stomach and losing her pregnancy was barely even interviewed by police, her attorney said.
Marshae Jones was indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter while the woman who pulled the trigger has not faced any criminal charges.
Jones' attorney, Mark White, told Anderson Cooper his client is "devastated."
Cooper asked why Jones was being charged when another woman shot her.