WATCH: Shocking moment as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s testimony at House hearing is interrupted when aide passes out
An impassioned testimony from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was interrupted on Friday after a person at a House Oversight hearing had a medical issue.
During the hearing, lawmakers who recently visited migrant detention facilities detailed the conditions that they encountered.
“This is a manufactured crisis, because the cruelty is manufactured. This is a manufactured crisis because there’s no need for us to do this,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
“There is no need for us to overcrowd and to detain and under resource. There is no need for us to arrest innocent people and treat them no differently than criminals when they’re pursuing their basic human rights.”
The lawmaker also took a shot at White House adviser Stephen Miller, claiming he was responsible for the Trump administration’s “policy of dehumanization,” which she said “creates a tinderbox of violence and dehumanization where hurt people hurt people.”
Ocasio-Cortez said that women in the detention facilities told her that they were forced to sleep on concrete floors and drink out of toilets.
“And what was worse about this, Mr. Chairman, was the fact that they were American flags hanging all over these facilities, that children being separated from their parents in front of an American flag, that women were being called these names under an American flag. We cannot allow for this,” she said.
At that point, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly stopped and House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) banged his gavel. Members of Congress and staffers could be seen rushing to the side of the room.
According to The Hill, a Democratic aide passed out.
“Representative Green, who is a medical doctor, just told me she’ll be ok. Thank you, representative Green. It’s good to have a doctor in the House,” Cummings said.
Smile drains from Kamala Harris’ face as Meghan McCain butchers her position on the border — and then she pounces
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) busted Meghan McCain for misrepresenting her position on border security during a lengthy appearance on "The View."
The Democratic presidential candidate answered a wide range of questions from the panelists, who tried -- and failed -- more than once to get Harris to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
"I'm going to try to make this as quick and dirty as possible," McCain said. "You're for decriminalizing border crossings, you're one of the people that raised your hand at the debate. Do you agree with AOC that we should get rid of DHS altogether?"
US Treasury warns it will run out of cash in early September
The US government could run out of money in early September unless Congress allows the administration to borrow more, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Friday.
The Treasury has been taking extraordinary steps since March to shuffle its cash around to continue paying its bills after hitting the $22 trillion debt limit set by Congress.
Officials have issued dire warnings that without an increase in the borrowing limit, the US could default on its debt for the first time and they have been urging the legislature to act before the summer break later this month.
"Based on updated projections, there is a scenario in which we run out of cash in early September, before Congress reconvenes," Mnuchin warned in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Trump scorched by conservative commentator for what he absolutely refuses to say about Jeffrey Epstein
During a panel discussion on MSNBC, Republican political adviser and conservative commentator Susan Del Percio took a shot at Donald Trump for only going as far as to say he was "not a fan" of former friend Jeffrey Epstein --and stopping there.
Following a bonkers press availability outside at the White House where the president praised outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta who is stepping down after being drawn in deeper into the recent arrest of accused child trafficker Epstein, it was pointed out that president had harsh words for former Majority Leader Paul Ryan (R-WI) but couldn't bring himself to say much about Epstein.