WATCH: Smirking McConnell finds it amusing he and Obama ‘both are the descendants of slave holders’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be enjoying late Monday’s news that his great grandfathers were slave owners. Tuesday afternoon, asked by reporters about his family having owned at least 14 slaves, the Kentucky Republican appeared prepared for the question, noting he and former President Barack Obama have that in common.

“You know I found myself once again in the same position as President Obama,” McConnell said with a smirk. “We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave holders.”

Last month McConnell stood on the Senate floor and announced he is opposed to the very idea of reparations. He said that there is no need for them, in part because America “elected an African American president,” referring to President Barack Obama.

Here’s McConnell today:

McConnell: I Share Obama's Position on Reparations https://t.co/j2POkLfzcK pic.twitter.com/5GVnWJCbaK — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 9, 2019

As The Hill noted, a 2007 Baltimore Sun article reported that “forebears of [Obama’s] white mother owned slaves, according to genealogical research and census records.”