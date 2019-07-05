Quantcast
WATCH: Texas road rage shooting causes fireworks explosion — that resulted in severe burns for two children

Published

1 min ago

on

Surveillance video from a Texas gas station captured an inferno caused after a gunshot ignited fireworks and nearly killed a family of four.

Two adults, a toddler, and a baby suffered “severe burns” in the fire, KPRC-TV reports.

“Witness Peter King said the situation started when a man and his family were buying fireworks and got into an argument with another man who parked behind the man’s truck, blocking the family in,” the station reports.

The truck was followed to a nearby gas station, where a gun was brandished.

The family attempted to leave, but the man discharged his weapon, igniting the fireworks the family had just purchased.

“When he jumped in his truck to leave the other man started shooting at him,” King said. “(The explosion) sounded like a cannon. Everybody started running and getting out the way. It was a horrible feeling to see something like that.”

Bystanders were able to rescue the family from the burning truck, but not before they suffered severe burns.

“The two children were (taken via Life Flight) to UTMB Galveston with severe burns,” Harris County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Turner said. “The mother was also transported (and) the father has since been transported.”

Authorities are searching for the gunman, who was last seen driving a late model Ford Expedition. Authorities believe there were three other people in his vehicle at the time of his attack.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Amish aid worker indicted for child sex abuse in Ohio after fleeing from Haiti

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Jeriah Mast, Amish-Mennonite aid worker who fled back to the United States to escape from accusations of sexually abusing five boys in Haiti has been indicted by a grand jury in Ohio, according to Christian News.

Mast, 37, was working with Christian Aid Ministries, an Amish-Mennonite charity, and allegedly committed the crimes between 1999 and 2008. His alleged victims ranged from 13 to 16 at the time. He fled back to the United States in May after being confronted by a CAM pastor.

Meeting Trump at the DMZ ‘backfired’ on Kim Jong-un — who looks weak in North Korea: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's impromptu meeting with Kim Jong-un at the De-Militarized Zone (DMZ) backfired politically on the North Korea dictator, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

"Kim Jong-un's impromptu meeting with Donald Trump last week has gone down badly in North Korea where people are unsure why their leader rushed to meet the U.S. President, it has been claimed," the British newspaper reported. "Kim's eagerness to meet Trump has undermined the picture that Pyongyang paints of a powerful and proactive leader, a source told Korean media."

Michigan cop ignites an immediate backlash after he’s caught hurling racist comment at Middle Eastern couple

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Authorities in Brownstown, Michigan are investigating a local police officer after multiple witnesses heard him tell an Arab-American family to go back where they came from, reports WXYZ.

The altercation occurred on the Fourth of July and began after the officer had words with a father and his child who were making their way into a local park.

As the two walked away, witnesses heard the cop-- who later identified himself as Officer Gillespie -- make the racist comment only to be called out by another man who was also entering the park.

