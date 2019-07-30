WATCH: Traffic stop turns violent after officer pulls weapon on black man for ‘speeding’
A routine traffic stop turned violent after a Texas officer tried to arrest a black man for allegedly speeding.
In a video shared by Twitter activist @_SJPeace_ on Tuesday, an officer, who appears to be Mississippi law enforcement, tells the driver that he is being “detained.”
“For what?” the man asks. “That’s what I’m trying to get an understanding of. You had an attitude when I looked in your eyes.”
“Get your hands behind your back!” the officer demands.
“Why am I being arrested?” the man wants to know.
“You’re being arrested for speeding!” the officer snaps. “And now you’re resisting arrest.”
“That ain’t what you told me,” the man replies.
The officer tries to put handcuffs on the driver, but he resists. The officer quickly pulls out a Taser or other weapon.
“Please don’t do that!” a woman shouts from off camera.
The driver indicates that he will wait for backup instead of complying with the officer’s order to “get on the ground.”
Backup quickly arrives and the two officers team up to forcefully take the driver down.
In a Facebook post, Porsha Shields said she recorded the video and that the officer was aggressive towards her.
“I truly felt that I should have never told him I was pregnant because it seemed like he became more aggressive…And, what hurts the most is knowing that my 4 year old son witnessed me screaming, crying and getting assaulted as this event will psychologically impact us forever…” she remarked.
Watch the video below from Twitter.
Black man was pulled over by a Texas cop without given a reason. The cop then tries to arrest him. After he asks multiple times, cop tells him he’s being arrested for “speeding”
Not willing to comply w/ being handcuffed and arrested for speeding, waits for back up
This happens pic.twitter.com/tYu47bSmFy
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 30, 2019
Patiently waiting for another officer to come on scene in hopes that that officer would understand he did not commit a violent crime & did not deserve to be treated like he did
Before he could even speak, that officer went for his neck
He needs to be charged w/ attempted murder
— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 30, 2019
Activism
Activism
Ted Cruz gets shouted down while waiting at LAX airport: ‘Free the children’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got a chilly reception when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday.
A video posted to Twitter allegedly shows Cruz in LAX.
Cruz smiles as a throng of people recognize him, but the tone quickly turns dark when the crowd starts to jeer the senator.
"We will not be silenced," one man shouts.
The crowd closes in on Cruz with their fists in the air before a man shows up to ward off the demonstrators.
"Free the children, free the children," the crowd chants in unison.
Watch the video below from Twitter.
#TedCruz was at #LAX but folks weren’t so happy about it pic.twitter.com/uSuAiNRc2H
Activism
‘Reporter’s hat off’: CNN’s April Ryan gets personal in scathing take down of Trump for attacking Baltimore
Sunday morning, CNN's April Ryan --who is a native of Baltimore -- raked Donald Trump over the coals for his racist attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings (R-MD) and Baltimore in very personal terms.
One morning after CNN's "New Day" host Victor Blackwell, also born in Baltimore, delivered a passionate defense of the city during an emotional commentary, Ryan said "Reporters hat off," and scorched the president for his comments.
Jumping off from Trump's comments calling the city both rat and crime "infested," Ryan began, "Victor, bear with me for a minute -- to talk about infested, infested.?Mr. President, where's your urban plan for Baltimore and cities like Baltimore? Don't talk about it, be about it."