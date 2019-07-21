WATCH: Trump apologist goes down in flames when he claims Democrats don’t get attacked like Trump

Former White House advisor Matt Mowers went down in flames trying to claim Democrats call everyone a racist when they don’t agree with them. He had to go back 15 years to find an example, but still never fully explained what the example was.

In a panel discussion with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, Mowers employed the “what about” strategy, spinning the idea that Trump’s racist remarks were justified because Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) used an anti-Semitic trope. To be fair, Omar apologized and met with community leaders and officials to better understand anti-Semitism. Trump can’t even admit when he did something wrong, much less racist.

“I think there’s a bit of a double standard in the way we covered there and the way we cover Ilhan Omar,” complained Mowers.

“We covered that extensively,” Hunt cut in.

And the House of Representatives passing a toothless resolution that didn’t really call out much of anything,” Mowers complained again.

“A toothless resolution that every Republican voted for,” recalled Politico’s Jake Sherman.

The same “toothless” resolution was passed last week denouncing Trump’s comments, and very few Republicans were willing to stand up for it.

“And what about the fact not a single Democratic candidate didn’t speak out?” Mowers went on. In fact, not all Democratic candidates had announced they were running at the time, those that were asked about her comments denounced them.

“This is the strategy, though,” Hunt interrupted Mowers’ rant. “We ask you about X, you talk about Y, and they’re related why?” asked Hunt.

Mowers said that we have to hold everyone accountable equally.

“Right, but we can do it one at a time, and we’re skipping straight through the president,” Hunt countered. “I don’t think anybody is shirking from asking them questions. I do not have to hand exactly what it was that X candidate when Ilhan Omar had the Tweets, but I can guarantee we were asking about them in the hall of Congress.”

Vice News’ Shauna Thomas said that Democrats were open about calling out anti-Semitic tropes, including Trump’s “there were good people on both sides” of Charlottesville comment.

“If we’re going to talk about what those things together, what Congresswoman Omar said and what the president has tweeted — iff the Republicans are willing to say she used anti-Semitic tropes, and some Republicans very specifically willing to said that out loud, why are they not willing to say the tweets are racist?” Thomas asked.

“In public no less,” agreed Juanita Tolliver, of the Center for American Progress. “They could go to Vice President Pence and say, ‘Please ask him not to do this again.’ But they haven’t come together as strongly as they did for Congresswoman Omar to name this for what it is.”

Watch the full exchange: