Watch Trump bizarrely claim the army retook the airports from the British during Revolutionary war
President Donald Trump appeared to stumble while reading his Fourth of July rally speech Thursday. When talking about the Revolutionary War, he talked about the successes of the U.S. Army closing the airports.
“In June of 1775 the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief,” Trump read in his speech. “The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis at Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do and at Ft. McHenry under the rocket’s red glare had nothing but victory. When dawn came, the star-spangled banner waved defiant.”
In 1775 there were no aircraft nor were their airports.
Trump didn’t deviate from his prepared remarks so it’s unclear if that was in the prepared remarks or if he lost his place on the teleprompter.
Watch the clip below:
CNN
Retired admiral cuts Trump’s 4th of July speech down to size: All the depth of an ‘8th grade history’ lesson
The "rudimentary" and "basic" speech from President Donald Trump didn't get high marks from the CNN audience. The political panel celebrated that Trump didn't mess up and he didn't meander into a disastrous political rant. The expectations were extremely low and he managed to barely step over the low bar, the commentators noted.
But it was retired Rear Admiral John Kirby who said that the speech was like an "8th-grade history lesson."
Kirby said that he was hopeful it wasn't going to be overly militaristic, but it certainly was.
"Other politicians before Trump have, you know, liked to sort of dine off the imagery of the military," said CNN's Ryan Lizza. "In our country right now, most institutions are suffering from low popularity, the media, politicians. The military is one of the institutions that remains popular. Trump, who has never served, is like a lot of politicians who have never served and like the sort of glow of this popular institution."
CNN
Trump’s kids skipping out on president’s Fourth of July celebration as rain soaks area: CNN
President Donald Trump was insistent that huge crowds and VIPs be on hand for what he hoped would be a massive rally. The Trump family, however, is taking a backseat.
Normally, the first lady would host a large White House event with food and a gathering of government officials and friends. Instead, the Trump administration decided to hold the rally.
"The other adult Trump children we saw so much of, there’s Ivanka Trump, of course in the news last week for her attendance over in Asia. She will not be there," said CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett. "Apparently — neither will Donald Trump, Jr., neither will Eric Trump. The other Trump adult child would be Tiffany Trump. She’s expected to attend."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s big July Fourth rally delayed as thunderstorms bear down on Washington
President Donald Trump's Fourth of July rally was officially delayed, according to CNN on Thursday afternoon.
According to the network, the thunderstorms bearing down on Washington, D.C. was the culprit.
The weather was already anticipated, so it is unclear if Trump simply didn't care or didn't have another option for his big rally.
The aerial flyovers from aircraft was scheduled for the early evening, and that may be delayed or halted entirely if the storms persist.
According to CNN's Jim Acosta, the weather is expected to clear, but until it does, the event is delayed.