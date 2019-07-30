WATCH: Trump grows furious when reporter points out his dismal approval numbers from black Americans
President Donald Trump on Tuesday grew visibly angry after a reporter informed him that a recent poll showed that the vast majority of black Americans believe he is a racist.
While talking with reporters on the White House lawn, one reporter asked the president why 80 percent of black voters in a Quinnipiac poll said that he was racist. The same poll also showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would “definitely” not vote for Trump in 2020.
The president responded by blaming the reporter.
“You know why? Because the fake news doesn’t report it properly,” Trump said. “People like you! Fake news does not report it properly! If the news reported it properly, the right way, like instead of a statement like you just made, if the news reported it properly for all of the things I’ve done for African-Americans… I think I’d do very well with the African Americans!”
Watch the video below.
Trump blames polling showing that 80 percent of blacks think he’s racist on the media: “You know why? Because the fake news doesn’t report it properly. People like you.” pic.twitter.com/AXA5jrRxTe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2019
