WATCH: Trump lashes out at Fox News’ John Roberts for covering a protester who interrupted his speech
President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Fox News reporter John Roberts after his network supposedly gave too much attention to a protester who interrupted the president’s speech in Virginia.
While talking with a gaggle of reporters, the president called out Roberts for focusing too much on a protester who held up a sign that read “Deport hate” during his speech while shouting, “Mr. President, you can’t send us back, Virginia is our home!”
“You gave the protester 100 percent of the time!” the president complained. “And I don’t care about coverage, the last thing I need is coverage. But listen, John — 100 percent, not one word of the speech. And, you know, we were there about the speech.”
Trump went on to say that the protester “didn’t look so good to me” and complained that Roberts nonetheless “gave him 100 percent.”
“You know what? That’s okay,” the president said sarcastically to Roberts. “You often do that, that’s okay.”
WATCH: Trump grows furious when reporter points out his dismal approval numbers from black Americans
President Donald Trump on Tuesday grew visibly angry after a reporter informed him that a recent poll showed that the vast majority of black Americans believe he is a racist.
While talking with reporters on the White House lawn, one reporter asked the president why 80 percent of black voters in a Quinnipiac poll said that he was racist. The same poll also showed that 89 percent of black voters said they would "definitely" not vote for Trump in 2020.
The president responded by blaming the reporter.
"You know why? Because the fake news doesn't report it properly," Trump said. "People like you! Fake news does not report it properly! If the news reported it properly, the right way, like instead of a statement like you just made, if the news reported it properly for all of the things I've done for African-Americans... I think I'd do very well with the African Americans!"
‘Don’t sell your homes – those plants are not closing’: Trump told voters who are now losing their jobs
During a 2017 rally, President told manufacturing workers in Youngstown, Ohio that none the plants were going to close because as president he was going to stop it.
“I’ll tell ya what, I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the [Youngstown Warren Regional] Airport and I was looking at some of those big, once-incredible job-producing factories,” Trump said in front of a sold-out crowd. “And my wife Melania said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’ They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back.”
“Don’t move. Don’t sell your house,” Trump went on.
