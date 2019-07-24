WATCH: White woman brags of having black friends — seconds before calling black women the N-word
A white woman was recently caught on camera calling a group of black women the N-word, just seconds after she had talked about all the black friends she had.
Twitter user @Zoewattson this week posted a video showing the woman’s racist tirade against a group of black women — one of whom she described as being “one of my friend’s moms.”
this was in raleigh nc, any more info hit my dm she needs to be known https://t.co/2Hq3JDo0aO
— zenovia (@zoewattson) July 24, 2019
The video begins by showing the white woman having some kind of confrontation with a group of black women while they’re sitting down at a restaurant.
The white woman tells the women that, “I have really good friends that are black and I love them.”
One of the women then questions why the white woman is talking about her black friends and points out that “we never said anything about color.”
The white woman then tells the women that they’re “too loud” — and then walks away while saying, “You’re so stupid, n*gger.”
As she walked away, one of the women at the table dared her to call one of her black friends the N-word.
Watch the video below.
Trump Jr. promotes tweet describing Mueller as ‘mentally retarded’
Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sent out several tweets attacking former special counsel Robert Mueller -- including one that described him as "mentally retarded."
Specifically, Trump Jr. promoted a tweet from conservative activist Dinesh D'Souza, who mocked Mueller's performance before the House Judiciary Committee and wondered if "Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place."
Trump Jr. approvingly quoted the tweet and added his own commentary about Mueller refusing to answer questions about opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele.
This Republican raged at Mueller today — and he’s in the running to be Trump’s next intel chief
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on Wednesday delivered an intense line of questioning to former special counsel Robert Mueller — and it may have been an “audition” for a job in Donald Trump’s administration.
Ratcliffe, Donald Trump Jr. claimed, “[brought] the heat” during his questioning of Mueller, asking what policy the special counsel operated under when deciding to say the president is “not exonerated” by the investigation.
https://twitter.com/politico/status/1154021207601111043
But according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump met with Ratcliffe last week amid a search for someone to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, indicating the representative’s uncharacteristically charged line of questioning was about more than just his prosecutorial ideology. Trump also met with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to discuss a replacement for Coats.
‘It’s not done’: Mueller pushes back hard on GOP for suggesting he chose staff based on ‘political affiliation’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller forcefully pushed back on a Republican congressman after it was suggested that he selected his staff based on their political affiliations.
At a House Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) appeared to get under the former special counsel's skin by asking about attorneys on his staff.
"You must be aware by now that six of your lawyers donated $12,000 directly to Hillary Clinton," Armstrong charged. "I’m not even talking about the $49,000 they donated to other Democrats. Just the donations to the opponent who was the target of your investigation?"