‘We will not be silenced’: Young women of color in The Squad refuse to back down in the face of Trump’s racism

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) promised on Monday that the young women in Congress known as “The Squad” would not back down in the face of racist attacks from President Donald Trump.

Pressley spoke at a press conference with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

“I also would like to just underscore the fact that despite the occupant of the White House’s attempts to marginalize us and to silence us, please know that we are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for and represent those ignored, left out and left out and left behind,” Pressley said.

“Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world, and that is the work that we want to get back to,” she continued.

“And given the size of this squad and this great nation, we cannot, we will not be silenced,” Pressley promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: