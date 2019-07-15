‘We will not be silenced’: Young women of color in The Squad refuse to back down in the face of Trump’s racism
Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) promised on Monday that the young women in Congress known as “The Squad” would not back down in the face of racist attacks from President Donald Trump.
Pressley spoke at a press conference with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
“I also would like to just underscore the fact that despite the occupant of the White House’s attempts to marginalize us and to silence us, please know that we are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for and represent those ignored, left out and left out and left behind,” Pressley said.
“Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world, and that is the work that we want to get back to,” she continued.
“And given the size of this squad and this great nation, we cannot, we will not be silenced,” Pressley promised.
The former acting solicitor general of the United States explained on MSNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump's racism "fundamentally disqualifies him to be president."
Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on "The Beat."
"I think the reason why you get these comments creating such resonance in the country is because of the personal dimension. I think — I don’t talk personally on your show much, but I think anyone who has brown skin hears these comments all the time," Katyal explained. For me it started when I was 3 years old when my mom was pulling out of the car, pulling out of the driveway and someone knocked on her door and said, 'go back to your country.'"
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) ripped President Donald Trump for his "failed presidency" during an interview on CNN following her press conference with the three other young women of color in Congress known as "The Squad."
"You’re a child of immigrants here to the United States," CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer noted. "I’m a child of immigrants here to the United States as well. And all of us can relate specifically to what’s going on, because I’m sure you’ve heard basically most of your life go back where you came from."
"As you point out, you are the first of two Muslim women to serve in the United States Congress. Why do you think President Trump specifically chose to paint the two of you as disloyal?" Blitzer asked.
At the press conference for the four Democratic congresswomen President Donald Trump told to 'go back where they came from,' Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit upon one of the most galling aspects of the situation: Trump is attacking them, on a fundamental level, for one of the very things he promised voters he would do as president.
"Every single statement that we make is from a place of extreme love for every single person in this country," said Omar, who was accompanied by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). "It is part of the mandate of why we ran for office and why we got elected."