‘We’re not going to let it go’: Ways and Means Democrat blasts Trump for trying to ‘create new law’ on his tax returns

On Tuesday, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, for failing to render the president’s tax returns to the committee as required by law.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) blasted the president’s allies for obstructing Congress and not following the law.

“As you know, the lawsuit accuses the Treasury Secretary, the IRS commissioner of what they call an ‘extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress,'” said Blitzer. “Explain your committee’s argument in this suit.”

“Well, the argument is pretty simple,” said Kildee. “Section 6103 of the tax code says the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee can ask for a tax return and it shall be delivered to the chairman. It doesn’t say ‘unless it’s the president,’ it doesn’t say ‘unless the president is uncomfortable with delivering that particular tax return,’ the law is very clear. It is intended for a specific purpose, to allow the Congress to play the necessary constitutionally-mandated role to provide oversight and legislate on the best information we could get.”

“They have not complied with the section 6103, and they denied a subpoena that they should have answered,” said Kildee. “They are trying to create new law and say the administration does not have to answer to anybody, and obviously we think that is wrong, and we’re not going to let it go.”

“Realistically, what are the chances that the courts resolve this before the 2020 election?” Blitzer pressed him.

“Well, that is entirely up to the courts now,” said Kildee. “I think the chairman has been very deliberate about this because he wants to get it right. He’s been working directly with House counsel. This is unprecedented. Largely because the president’s actions are unprecedented.”

Watch below: