‘We’re not going to let it go’: Ways and Means Democrat blasts Trump for trying to ‘create new law’ on his tax returns
On Tuesday, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, for failing to render the president’s tax returns to the committee as required by law.
Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) blasted the president’s allies for obstructing Congress and not following the law.
“As you know, the lawsuit accuses the Treasury Secretary, the IRS commissioner of what they call an ‘extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress,'” said Blitzer. “Explain your committee’s argument in this suit.”
“Well, the argument is pretty simple,” said Kildee. “Section 6103 of the tax code says the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee can ask for a tax return and it shall be delivered to the chairman. It doesn’t say ‘unless it’s the president,’ it doesn’t say ‘unless the president is uncomfortable with delivering that particular tax return,’ the law is very clear. It is intended for a specific purpose, to allow the Congress to play the necessary constitutionally-mandated role to provide oversight and legislate on the best information we could get.”
“They have not complied with the section 6103, and they denied a subpoena that they should have answered,” said Kildee. “They are trying to create new law and say the administration does not have to answer to anybody, and obviously we think that is wrong, and we’re not going to let it go.”
“Realistically, what are the chances that the courts resolve this before the 2020 election?” Blitzer pressed him.
“Well, that is entirely up to the courts now,” said Kildee. “I think the chairman has been very deliberate about this because he wants to get it right. He’s been working directly with House counsel. This is unprecedented. Largely because the president’s actions are unprecedented.”
Trump itching for a fight over July 4th military parade as part of a larger strategy: Ex-RNC staffer
President Donald Trump wants a fight over his decision to celebrate American Independence with a military parade, former Republican Party communications director Doug Heye told CNN's Jake Tapper.
Heye admitted that he too had concerns about Trump's decision to send tanks and other military equipment through the streets of Washington in the name of patriotism. He said that it isn't typically how Americans celebrate Independence Day. However, he noted that Trump seems to want to turn this into a fight more than anything.
"But I would caution everyone, this is what we do with Donald Trump," he continued. "There is an old Frank Sinatra song, 'I've Heard that Song Before.' We hear this song with Trump. He breaks a norm and then he uses that criticism to say, 'You're questioning my patriotism!' It is what he rallies around. It is the cultural fight that he wants, whether it is this or what we saw in the debate with all of the Democrats raising hands for insurance for illegal migrants, for health care, or Nike and Betsy Ross which nobody would have thought of 48 hours ago. This is the fight he wants."
President Ivanka Trump? Don’t laugh: Mike Pence should sleep with one eye open
Mike Pence might want to watch his back. Donald Trump’s trip to Japan and the Korean peninsula was predictably weird, with his impromptu play date with Kim Jong-un at the DMZ serving as the irresponsible and dangerous climax to an already botched excursion in which First Daughter Ivanka Trump was crowbarred into the proceedings for some reason.
Cutting right to the chase, I believe Trump might be grooming Ivanka, rather than Donald Trump Jr., to succeed him — a move that would solve a couple of Trump’s most harrowing problems. In fact, there’s a rumor currently circulating among Republican circles in Washington in which Trump suddenly declines the nomination sometime next summer, presumably for health reasons, then lobbies the convention delegates to toss their votes to Ivanka as his rightful heir and the 2020 nominee.
Trump biographer busts president’s kids for thinking their ‘cocktail party expertise’ will interest anyone on the world stage
On Sunday, President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, following the G20 summit with foreign powers.
Accompanying the president -- and occasionally awkwardly photo-bombing important meetings -- was his daughter Ivanka, which prompted criticisms that the president had given his daughter an advisory role she's not qualified for.
On Tuesday, Michael D'Antonio -- author of "The Truth About Trump" -- appeared on CNN to discuss the Trump childrens' outsized position in U.S. politics, despite their lack of formal qualifications.
D'Antonio honed in on footage where Ivanka found herself in a mix of world leaders, and tried to make awkward small talk. They reacted in disdain. Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, turned away from her when she tried to contribute to the discussion.