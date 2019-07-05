‘What a louse’: Trump slammed for ignoring gravity of strongest SoCal earthquake in 25 years that’s wreaking havoc
‘Swarms of Aftershocks’ But Trump Insists There are No Problems
Southern California residents experienced the strongest earthquake in a quarter-century on Independence Day, registering a magnitude of 6.6. One small town mayor talking live with CNN said there were at least eight aftershocks – the ninth one came on-air.
There are fires and gas line breaks, and that’s all that’s currently known, but President Donald Trump says there’s nothing to worry about.
“Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!
Perhaps the president would like to tell that to Ridgecrest, California Mayor Peggy Breeden, who shared her experience with CNN during the aftershocks.
— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2019
Or perhaps the president would like to tell that to the Kern County, California Fire Dept., which serves Ridgecrest. They are reporting another earthquake is predicted, a hospital is being evacuated, and nearly two dozen “incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires.”
Emergency Alert. Another possible earthquake has been predicted within the next 15 minutes in or near Kern County
— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019
#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters
— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019
UPDATE: 5:19 PM ET –
Ridgecrest is now under a state of emergency, per CNN.
Here’s how some on social media responded to Trump making light of the calamity – including some noting that California is a blue state:
Am I reading this right, is he thinking that the earthquake is under control https://t.co/It5BsWlKvf
— Dave (@davehope80) July 4, 2019
thats it?????? all youve got to say what a louse https://t.co/LiCju8OfmX
— diana (@mamadiana) July 4, 2019
No well wishes for Californians. No concern whatsoever. https://t.co/spjbpDQCPp
— Ani Sangye (@SangyeH) July 4, 2019
California interrupting his Hail To Trump parade. So sorry. https://t.co/tlqaolVinY
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 4, 2019
Not even bothering with the “thoughts and prayers” I see.
CA is a blue state, so we know you DGAF. You’re just pissed that the earthquake might cut into coverage of your ego rally. https://t.co/fXDsphRgyF
— Laura (@CatLadyLC) July 4, 2019
Phew, good you can go back to golfing. https://t.co/CKW0ajUtkf
— Adam Johnson (@AJohnsonBC) July 4, 2019
The Republican Party was founded to stop the expansion of slavery — so why is it so right-wing today?
We take it for granted in 2019 that the Republican Party is America's primary vehicle for political conservatism, but that was not always the case. To understand how the Republican Party became associated with right-wing politics — and, for that matter, how the Democratic Party became associated with a left-wing, progressive philosophy — it is essential to understand the history of the Grand Old Party.
1. The Grand Old Party actually is not the older of the two major political parties.
The Democratic Party was founded in 1828 and existed, at the time, to promote the ideals articulated by President Thomas Jefferson supporting an agrarian society and a small government to support it. The party's genesis could be traced back to the disintegration of the Democratic-Republican Party, which had briefly enjoyed one-party rule in the U.S. after the Federalist Party collapsed due to a series of controversies. The same year the party was founded, the Democrats nominated and elected their first president, Andrew Jackson, who updated Jeffersonianism to the conditions of an increasingly industrialized America.
