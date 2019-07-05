‘What a louse’: Trump slammed for ignoring gravity of strongest SoCal earthquake in 25 years that’s wreaking havoc

‘Swarms of Aftershocks’ But Trump Insists There are No Problems

Southern California residents experienced the strongest earthquake in a quarter-century on Independence Day, registering a magnitude of 6.6. One small town mayor talking live with CNN said there were at least eight aftershocks – the ninth one came on-air.

There are fires and gas line breaks, and that’s all that’s currently known, but President Donald Trump says there’s nothing to worry about.

“Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Perhaps the president would like to tell that to Ridgecrest, California Mayor Peggy Breeden, who shared her experience with CNN during the aftershocks.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden reports on damage and continued rolling aftershocks in her town, which is near the epicenter of the California earthquake. https://t.co/8J0umS8RWf pic.twitter.com/Jp5icpDIWl — CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2019

Or perhaps the president would like to tell that to the Kern County, California Fire Dept., which serves Ridgecrest. They are reporting another earthquake is predicted, a hospital is being evacuated, and nearly two dozen “incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires.”

Emergency Alert. Another possible earthquake has been predicted within the next 15 minutes in or near Kern County — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

UPDATE: 5:19 PM ET –

Ridgecrest is now under a state of emergency, per CNN.

Here’s how some on social media responded to Trump making light of the calamity – including some noting that California is a blue state:

Am I reading this right, is he thinking that the earthquake is under control https://t.co/It5BsWlKvf — Dave (@davehope80) July 4, 2019

thats it?????? all youve got to say what a louse https://t.co/LiCju8OfmX — diana (@mamadiana) July 4, 2019

No well wishes for Californians. No concern whatsoever. https://t.co/spjbpDQCPp — Ani Sangye (@SangyeH) July 4, 2019

California interrupting his Hail To Trump parade. So sorry. https://t.co/tlqaolVinY — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 4, 2019

Not even bothering with the “thoughts and prayers” I see. CA is a blue state, so we know you DGAF. You’re just pissed that the earthquake might cut into coverage of your ego rally. https://t.co/fXDsphRgyF — Laura (@CatLadyLC) July 4, 2019