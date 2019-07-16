Trump mercilessly mocked for saying ‘I don’t have a racist bone in my body!’

President Donald Trump extended his attacks on the four progressive Democratic Congresswomen Tuesday morning, tweeting several sets of attacks against them, culminating with tweets that set the Internet on fire.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist,” the President said of his racist tweets. “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” he added, which drew immediate and intense reaction.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

exclusive videos. Click to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at what some are saying on Twitter:

Only racists can look at Trump’s lifetime body of work and conclude that he’s not racist. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 16, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Our #RacistPresident @realDonaldTrump will be known in American history as the most ignorant, inept, and racist @POTUS since the late 1900s. https://t.co/QA2B6EeBcj — Taylor Marsh (@taylormarsh) July 16, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I demand the president immediately submit to an X-ray so we can verify which of these bones his bones resemble. https://t.co/i5OVFNa0RW pic.twitter.com/I5kdT6wJNi — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) July 16, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Motherfucker, you are racist. Not just your bones. Your crepey orange skin, your piss-on-shredded-wheat hair, your cartilage, marrow, your triglyceride-sludged blood, every fleck of effluvia that you shed is racist as hell. Every nucleotide of you is RACIST. You. Are. Racist. https://t.co/mcAz2sh3hr ADVERTISEMENT — this is not normal🌋 (@auntiesiannan) July 16, 2019

You banned Muslims. You’re blocking Latinos seeking asylum. You said Nazi in C’ville were good people. You wanted to kill black central park 5 after shown to be innocent and you say 4 citizens of color in Congress should go back to where they came from. ADVERTISEMENT You, sir, are a racist. https://t.co/Du3pBxB13q — 🇺🇸 Jon B. “Globalist” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“i dont have a racist bone in my body”

“what are: things a racist says?”

trebek: “correct” https://t.co/DK9p82ZgWS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

An Apprentice producer, Bill Pruitt, is on record in Allen Salkin & Aaron Short’s new book saying that in a discussion about whether a black contestant should win The Apprentice, you said, “But will America buy a [n-word]?” I’m sure if you were still mic’ed, there’s a recording. https://t.co/qIcnTaa31L — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You made things worse for yourself, Biff. Like always. You manufactured sympathy for the Squad and united the House Democrats. And you still won’t shut the eff up about it, so please keep going. You’re doing great. https://t.co/kn8oKwK1Tp — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) July 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You don’t have racist bone. You have a racist brain. If you used it more, you’d know the difference. https://t.co/behMB0p6IO — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) July 16, 2019

“I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” So on brand. Go ahead GOP, defend him. We’ll all watch. https://t.co/BLhIoTFNtw — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) July 16, 2019