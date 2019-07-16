Quantcast
Trump mercilessly mocked for saying 'I don't have a racist bone in my body!'

14 mins ago

President Donald Trump extended his attacks on the four progressive Democratic Congresswomen Tuesday morning, tweeting several sets of attacks against them, culminating with tweets that set the Internet on fire.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist,” the President said of his racist tweets. “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” he added, which drew immediate and intense reaction.

Take a look at what some are saying on Twitter:

